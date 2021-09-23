Police seize assets believed to be acquired through drug trade, assets valued at nearly 59 million baht

Police have seized a variety of assets valued at nearly 59 million baht. The police believe the assets were obtained via the drug trade.

Police say they used information from previously arrested suspects and with the aid of court warrants to raid 4 spots in central Thailand’s Nakhon Pathom province. The assets include cars, bank accounts, and land title deeds valued at 15 million baht. That same day, different officials searched a jewellery trading company in Tak a northern Thai province, and a luxury condo in Bangkok. They seized assets such as land title deeds, cars, and jewellery valued at 43.85 million baht.

In total, police seized assets valued at 58.85 million baht, yesterday. The Bangkok Post says an inspection of the financial transactions between the 4 suspects from 2012 to 2021 shows around 2.5 billion baht circulated in the suspects’ bank accounts.

Tanakrit Jit-aree-rat, secretary to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin says the seizures follow a drug suppression operation in the northeast of Thailand from July to October of 2020 and involved officials from the Office of Narcotic Control Board and provincial police. 4 suspects were arrested on April 3, 2021, as a result of the operation. The suspects are: Cherdchai Kongfu, Nuchanart Chaemchoy and Boon-um Tuentahan, and Duangchai Sengkhamyoung.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

