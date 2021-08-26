Connect with us

Thailand

Police bust gang that allegedly transported migrant workers

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Angelo Barra/Flickr

A gang that allegedly took Laotian migrant workers from Bangkok to the northeast of Thailand has been busted. The Chief of Immigration, Sompong “Big Oud” Chingduang told the media about the bust. The gang is reportedly called “Jay Wan”. Multiple sources had reported JW’s alleged illicit behaviour.

According to Thai media, the JW gang had the workers book their transportation through Facebook. The workers were also provided the times to meet taxis and vans using Facebook. Using the vans and taxis, the migrant workers were brought to a patch of land in Bangkok that serves as a vehicle repair yard. The migrant workers were said to be charged between 1,700 and 2,200 baht to be driven to Mukdahan, Nong Khai, Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Phanom on a bus. Presumably to 1 province and not all of them.

Officials followed a taxi and a bus to the repair yard. Once at the scene, they made their bust. Police say there were 51 workers, 16 of whom were illegally residing in the country. 2 additional workers at the garage were arrested for illegal employment. 5 members of the Jay Wan gang were also arrested.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand8 mins ago

Police bust gang that allegedly transported migrant workers
Thailand54 mins ago

Good Morning Thailand | Killer policeman on the run, Bangkok Sandbox | August 26
Thailand1 hour ago

“Sandbox” tourist safety measures tightened in Phuket following murder case
Sponsored18 hours ago

Apply for a business visa in Thailand easily

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Crime2 hours ago

19 arrested for gambling and drugs in Suphan Buri
Thailand3 hours ago

7 teenagers arrested for allegedly planning to use small bombs at protest
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

UNICEF says ongoing closure of schools is affecting child development
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya3 hours ago

Man assaulted at Pattaya worker camp
Crime3 hours ago

Man arrested for allegedly pretending to be a cop and sexually assaulting prostitutes
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Figures show Covid-related deaths 2.5 times higher among pregnant women
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Officials meet today to discuss easing some Covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Restaurant operators accept rules for re-opening dine-in services
Crime5 hours ago

Manhunt launched for ex-cop who allegedly killed suspect in custody
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 18,501 new cases and 229 deaths
Bangkok11 hours ago

Bangkok Sandbox: open businesses to vaccinated customers
Bangkok12 hours ago

Wanted police superintendent has mansion, 13 luxury cars
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending