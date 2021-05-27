image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Police arrest “key” labour trafficking suspect who allegedly earned millions of baht

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

20 seconds ago

 on 

Migrants stopped by the Thai-Myanmar border / Photo via Facebook/ Kanchanaburi News

Police say they’ve arrested a “key” suspect who allegedly earned millions of baht leading a human trafficking operation. Following the man’s arrest, police accessed his bank account and say he earned around 14 million baht over the past year with his earnings increasing during Covid-19 outbreaks.

Over the past year, officers tightened border patrol along the Thai-Myanmar border and focused on catching migrants who were entering Thailand illegally through natural passageways, evading checkpoints and the mandatory quarantine period. Following the December Covid-19 outbreak at the fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok, infecting hundreds of migrant workers, officers shifted their focus to crackdown on labour traffickers.

The alleged trafficker, Hasim Jirakitbamrung, was recently arrested in Kanchanaburi’s Thong Pha Phum district. Hundreds of Burmese migrants have been detained in the province over the past few months, with many saying they had jobs set up in Thailand. Police say Hasim is a “key human trafficker.”

“Investigations found the suspect had around 14 million baht in his bank account over the past year and that his earnings have jumped twofold during the spread of Covid-19.”

When police reviewed Hasim’s bank account, they found every transfer made to the account before December was around 100,000 baht to 600,000 baht. The account was reactivated in April. Police also searched his home in the Sangkhla Buri district and found bank books that showed 5 million baht deposits were made as well as SIM cards and Thai nationality documents.

Police had learned about Hasim earlier this after the arrest of one of his alleged gang members, Kriangsak Janya, who faces charges for allegedly trafficking 19 Burmese migrants into Thailand. He allegedly told police that Hasim paid him 2,000 baht to traffick the migrants.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Insurgency

More assault rifles missing from arms depots in Narathiwat

Tanutam Thawan

Published

54 mins ago

on

Thursday, May 27, 2021

By

Photo via Pixabay

Police suspect insurgents stole at least 37 assault rifles from armories in 5 districts in the Deep South province Narathiwat, which borders Malaysia and is prone to violence due to the religious separatist insurgency. Police have been checking the stock of each arms depot in the province.

On May 18, police reported that 28 AK102s were missing from the 2nd Narathiwat Territorial Defence Company. Following the report of the missing assault rifles, police throughout the province did a count of the number of rifles stocked in the armories found that 9 more rifles are now missing. The firearms were stolen from arms depots in the Muang, Su-ngai Kolok, Rue So, Sri Sakhon and Su-ngai Padi districts.

With the ongoing insurgent violence and clashes between insurgents and Thai officers, police the guns were stolen by insurgents in the area. Earlier this month, officers found at an assault rifle at a suspected insurgent’s home after a shootout. On May 11, the 30 year old man, who was wanted on murder charges, was shot dead in a clash with police and soldiers. Officers searched the area after the gunfire exchange. More than 100 bullets were on the ground and officers found a AK102 rifle and a 11mm gun.

Officers suspect the man stole the assault rife in March from a territorial defence volunteer who was shot and killed.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Thailand

Man allegedly shoots and kills girlfriend in Bangkok taxi

Tanutam Thawan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, May 27, 2021

By

Stock photo via Pixabay

A 53 year old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his 19 year old girlfriend yesterday in Bangkok while they were riding in a taxi.

Reports say the couple were in a taxi passing by the Big C Rama II complex on Rama II Road when the shooting took place. The woman apparently told her boyfriend that she was breaking up with him. A report by Nation Thailand says a “fight broke out” and the man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot his girlfriend.

The man opened the taxi door and tried to flee, but he was later caught by locals and detained by police. The woman was sent to a hospital, but later died.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Crime

6 arrested in Pattaya for illegal online gambling operation

Neill Fronde

Published

18 hours ago

on

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

By

PHOTO: 6 Thai people were arrested in Pattaya yesterday running an illegal online gambling website. (Flickr - Marco Verch)

In Pattaya today, 6 people were arrested, accused by the Police Cyber Taskforce of running illegal online gambling websites. The task force raided the Pattaya home yesterday afternoon along with the Pattaya City Police.2 women and 4 men, all Thai nationals, were taken into custody after being found running Baccarat gambling websites from the Baan Suan La La Na house in Nongprue.

PCT Region 2 officers confirmed the discovery, which is in violation of Thailand’s laws against illegal online gambling. They were taken into custody, but identities were not released, and they claim that they don’t know who their employers are. The suspects said they received 9,0000 baht a month to run the website, but claimed they were remote low-level employees, so they had never met the owners of the website or any employees.

Many similar illegal internet gambling operations have been uncovered by police lately, as they attempt to crack down on website operators breaking the law online. Another bust yesterday took place in Bangkok where a group of graduates were caught gambling with 100 SIM cards used in the operation and numerous drugs.

9 bank books were confiscated showing earnings of about 10,000 baht a day from the online gambling. Police also impounded 10 computers and 4 cars from the site. Their online databases indicate a large operation with more than 10,000 gamblers registered.

Police uncovered the online gambling operation after local residents complained to the police. Concerned neighbours told police they suspected the house was being used for illegal gambling activities. Police acted on the tip to stake out the building and observe. Enough suspicious activity was seen to warrant the raid of the house.

After the arrest, the Police Cyber Taskforce vowed to continue investigating the online gambling site and attempt to locate the owners and high-up operators in the illegal gambling ring.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending