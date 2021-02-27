PM Prayut postponing Covid‐19 vaccination citing paperwork issues | The Thaiger

Thailand
PM Prayut postponing Covid‐19 vaccination citing paperwork issues
Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is postponing his inaugural Covid‐19 vaccination citing paperwork issues with the AstraZeneca vaccine shipment. According to Khaosod English, the vaccine shipment was sent to Thailand last Wednesday from South Korea, but was missing the additional required paperwork.
Prayut was supposed to receive the vaccine tomorrow, but the highly‐publicised event will not be happening. According to Khaosod English, an official at the Secretariat of the Prime Minister has also confirmed the news of the postponement without citing a reason.
Although the Sinovac vaccine is also being administered in Thailand, healthcare officials say Prayut is too old to receive it as its age limit is 60. Prayut is 66 years old, which is well over the oldest age that can receive the vaccine.
The Sinovac vaccine drive is set to commence on Monday, 2 weeks behind schedule. Those frontline health workers, hospitality workers and vulnerable groups will receive the vaccines first.
Meanwhile, Phuket is waiting for the green lightto start administering vaccines and has already held a vaccine administration rehearsal overseen by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong along with other health officials.
Pichet says the first vaccine round of 4,000 doses should arrive early in March, with the 2nd and 3rd set of doses, 16,000 and 48,000 respectively, to arrive in April and May.
The government pandemic center reported 72 new confirmed infections on Friday, after first only reporting 45 new cases. 37 of those cases were locally-transmitted, and one 6 year old Thai girl returning from the UK was found to have tested positive for the virus. Samut Sakhon, again, reported over half of the new cases yesterday, as it remains the epicentre of Thailand’s second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.
The total virus tally in Thailand sits at 25,764, with 83 fatalities. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has not yet announced the amount of new cases for today.
There is no word yet on when PM Prayut will be rescheduled to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket holds vaccine administration rehearsal as it waits for green light
Phuket is rehearsing procedures to ready themselves for the Covid‐19 vaccine administration green light. A rehearsal at Vachira Hospital’s Lan Muang Khao open area was held late yesterday to iron out any kinks in the administration process. Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong watched over the procedures along with other health officials.
Pichet says the first vaccine round of 4,000 doses should arrive early in March, with the 2nd and 3rd set of doses, 16,000 and 48,000 respectively, to arrive in April and May.
“The government recognises the importance of the affected areas of the economy where the epidemic situation of COVID-19 must be stopped and has allocated the COVID-19 vaccine to Phuket Province to build herd immunity, restore the economy, return a smile to Thailand.”
“We are preparing to COVID-19 mass vaccination to build confidence among the people that they will receive a quality, safe vaccine and to receive follow-up care after it has been administered.”
Pichet says Phuket’s first target groups to receive the vaccine include medical and public health personnel, with others on the frontlines to come next.
Then, workers aged 18-59 years old, people with underlying diseases including chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity will follow.
“People with severe neurological conditions and pregnant women should be wary of taking the vaccine, as well as women who are breastfeeding and people with immunodeficiency.”
The procedure to get vaccinated starts by recipients undergoing screening by having their temperatures taken, and then sanitising their hands before entering the administration area. Then, they will move their way through a series of steps, detailed below:
Step 1: Register
Step 2: Record weight and blood pressure
Step 3: Pass the screening process by have their medical history and risk assessment recorded and then signing a consent to receive the vaccine
Step 4: Wait for vaccination
Step 5: Vaccination
Step 6: Rest for 30 minutes, while being observed for symptoms. Then scan the official Line account “หมอพร้อม” (“Doctor Ready”)
Step 7: Pass a final check before receiving a document confirming vaccination
Pichet says health workers will follow up with vaccine recipients after 1,7, and 30 days from being vaccinated to monitor any adverse reactions.
Those who are set to receive their second jab will have appointments made for them. Those who receive the Sinovac vaccine will be scheduled to have their second doses 2 to 4 weeks after the first. AstraZeneca vaccine receivers will be scheduled for their second doses 10 to 12 weeks after the first.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM to receive AstraZeneca vaccine on Sunday
The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha will receive the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday, while Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will receive the Chinese jab. According to a Bangkok Post report, Sopon Mekthon from the sub-committee on vaccine management says both politicians will receive their vaccines at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute. On Monday, the vaccination of priority groups in specific provinces will get underway.
Speaking about the arrival of the long-awaited vaccines yesterday, Anutin said the first batch would be distributed free of charge, with costs covered by the government.
“The vaccines are for Thais and those living in the country. Anyone who charges for the vaccine will face legal action.”
Thailand has taken delivery of 200,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac jab and 117,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The arrival of the AstraZeneca jab took many by surprise, with no mention of its imminent arrival, unlike the PR hoopla surrounding the arrival of its Chinese counterpart. Another 800,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine are expected next month, followed by a further 1 million in April. After that, the rest of Thailand’s vaccines will be from AstraZeneca, with 26 million locally-manufactured doses expected to be available from May to June and another 35 million after that.
Nakorn Premsri from the National Vaccine Institute says the AstraZeneca vaccines arrived this week as a result of a commitment by the pharmaceutical giant to ensure equal access to Covid-19 vaccines.
“The AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived in Thailand must receive a lot release certificate from the Department of Medical Sciences before distribution to priority groups designated by the Department of Disease Control.”
Meanwhile, Thares Karasnairaviwong from the Department of Health Service Support says over 1.5 million village health volunteers are educating local residents about the importance of vaccination and establishing how many people fall into the priority groups who will be first to be inoculated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Foreign tourists must use Covid-19 tracking app when travelling to Thailand
Foreign tourists travelling to Thailand will need to download the Covid-19 contact tracking mobile application “ThailandPlus” before arriving in Thailand and use it throughout their stay. The app will notify travellers if they have been in close contact with any confirmed cases.
Throughout their trip to Thailand, tourists will need to keep the app “on” and check in and out of various locations by scanning QR codes. The app requires access to the smartphone’s GPS , but the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the information collected will only be used for public health purposes and will not infringe on the tourists’ right to privacy.
Travellers will also need to upload a recent headshot as well as supply their Certificate of Entry number and reference ID from the Royal Thai Embassy.
The app is a spinoff to the “Thai Chana” and “Mor Chana” apps. All use GPS and Bluetooth as well as QR code scanning to detect the users’ locations. The apps sparked controversy and many Thais expressed concerns about their privacy, but the government has assured the public that information will be kept private.
The development of the app is a collaboration between the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Digital Government Development Agency.
Click HERE to download the ThailandPlus.
SOURCE: TAT
Jim Kelly
Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:28 pm
Well, well….now there’s a surprise… NOT!! IT’S ALMOST LIKE THESE GOVERMENTS WANT TO PROLONG THE COVID CRISIS FOR AS LONG AS POSSIBLE!!!! ANY OLD EXCUSE TO DELAY THINGS!!!!!
Like I have always maintained, the corona virus is nothing more than a “tool” for the rich and powerful to regain control of the planet’s population!!! NOTHING MORE!!!!
Stardust
Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:29 pm
In Singapore they started the roll out with Pfizer and Moderna. These got the approval from the Singapore institutes after apply and approval starting in december. Sinovac has no approval and Singapore is wondering why China made a shipment to Singapore before a aprival and also wothout suffient datas for a apply. They will sent it back. In Thailamd they made a approval in 3 days? Sure sure. Not wondering why pfizer and moderna woth aproved trials and data disclosured needed again 3 month approval in Singapore til the roll out. Til today there is no suffient datas or data disclosure from Sinovac and everybody waiting. Which liable and serious doctor and scientist would give on that condition green light?!
Slugger
Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:39 pm
Someone’s got paranoia badly.
Jim Kelly
Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 12:42 pm
The longer all this is delayed will mean the Thai economy will free fall into the abyss without a parachute to save it! All the discussions about tourism recovery and sales recovery are totally meaningless! More interesting would be the stats for bankruptcy, defaults, repossessions and suicides!!
Alexandra
Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm
The vaccine is being held up because of paper work? WTF? They could have easily waivered the silly paperwork just to start the vaccination asap. But there is something else going on. Some one didn’t get the money deposited to their secret account yet, therefore it’s being held.
disgusted `
Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1:34 pm
Well there is a surprise….not.
The ;longer that this is allowed to go untreated the longer it will be before Thailand can open up again so all the people will suffer longer because these people in charge can’t pull their heads out of their backsides and do what is right.
Thailand is always the last to do anything, maybe it is because they just want to make money from it as they never tell you how much they are going to rip you off for the vaccine and always that it will be soon.
Useless.
Glenn
Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1:45 pm
The Astrazenica vax (gene therapy) “delivers genetic instructions to human cells to make the spike protein jutting out from the new coronavirus’s surface”.
A nice way of saying it is a variant of gene manipulation ‘similar’ to others without admitting directly that it modifies the human genome.
Maybe Uncle read up on this stuff and decided not to be the national guinea pig / human test subject.
NOBODY needs a vax for a flu that has a worldwide fatality rate of 0.032% and 0.0001% in Thailand.