Connect with us

Thailand

PM Prayut holds unscheduled meeting with US CIA head

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: PM Prayut has an unscheduled meeting with US CIA head. (via Wassana Nanuam)
image
image

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had an officially unscheduled meeting this morning with David Cohen, the deputy director of the US Central Intelligence Agency. The unannounced meeting took place this morning when the deputy director of the CIA dropped in on the prime minister at Government House.

The unscheduled meeting between the Thai prime minister and the American intelligence official was held at 9:30 am at the Thai Khu Fa building at Government House. The meeting ran for about 45 minutes total.

While he was on the premises, the CIA deputy director held several other meetings. At Command Building 1, deputy director Cohen met with Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, and also had talks with National Security Council Secretary-General Supot Malaniyom at the Red Building.

As could be expected in regards to high-level talks with US covert intelligence leaders and top Thai political leaders, the unscheduled meeting and all the participants in meetings were heavily guarded. Security prevented reporters from much coverage of the meeting and they could only stand some distance away, taking photos from afar.

No details on what the meetings were pertaining to or what topics were discussed at the meetings were made public. It is unclear whether the unscheduled meeting was hastily arranged last minute and, as such, were left off the prime minister’s schedule, or if the meetings were planned to be covert and intentionally left off the official schedule for the day.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
ThaiEyes
2021-11-19 20:05
Well whatever the meeting was about, it was likely for the benefit of the US. Thailand is in a pretty strategic position on this globe 🌏
image
Faraday
2021-11-19 20:44
55 minutes ago, Thaiger said: officially unscheduled What on earth does this mean? Sounds like a cold call like copier salesmen do.
image
Bluesofa
2021-11-19 21:08
21 minutes ago, Faraday said: What on earth does this mean? Sounds like a cold call like copier salesmen do. 'an officially unscheduled meeting' Perhaps our illustrious leader caught the CIA head as he was coming out of the toilets?
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Education1 hour ago

How China’s private tutoring regulations are affecting online teachers
Thailand2 hours ago

PM Prayut holds unscheduled meeting with US CIA head
Crime2 hours ago

Police torture case in court today, main charges denied
Sponsored11 hours ago

CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

McDonald’s Covid-19 alert: Pattaya area residents cautioned
Drugs3 hours ago

Narcotics police detail November busts & shootout case
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Aid for Myanmar, Thais rescued from forced labor, prison break | Nov 19
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
News4 hours ago

Sea gypsies hope better livelihood ahead upcoming local elections
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Truck veers off road and smashes through Chon Buri grocery store
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 6,855 new cases; provincial totals
Crime4 hours ago

Pattaya mayor calls for more security on Bali Hai pier
Thailand5 hours ago

Government to expedite the revision of the civil partnership bill for same-sex couples
Events5 hours ago

TAT highlights November and December events in Blue Zones
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

Singapore-Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane starts Monday, 6 airlines offer flights
Southeast Asia6 hours ago

China’s lobbying for Myanmar junta to join Xi Summit met with opposition
Guides6 hours ago

Countries that have reopened for medical tourism 2021 – 2022
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending