Thailand

American businesses pledge continued investment in Thailand

Luke Albers

Published

 on 

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha | Photo via Flickr
image
image

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says that he is pleased with the ongoing economic relationship between Thailand and the United States. American businesses have pledged continued investment in the country as they acknowledge the many opportunities in Thailand, despite the setbacks that have been caused by Covid-19.

A meeting between PM Prayut and the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (Amcham) was held yesterday via teleconference, reports the Bangkok Post. At the meeting, Amcham and the PM discussed the status of the Thai economy and made plans for continued cooperation in the future. Representatives from Amcham indicated their support for the government’s economic policy, according to the PM. He explained that the businesses are eager to become more involved in Thailand’s growing economy.

“The American businessmen were satisfied and pledged their cooperation with Thailand to work towards mutual growth and progress without leaving anyone behind, regardless if they are major transnational corporations or small businesses…Participants at the meeting praised our vision and approaches to steering the country forward.”

The PM went on to emphasise the importance of a few areas in particular, including the environment, energy, digital technology and medical tourism. According to the Post, Amcham has invested $50 billion USD in Thailand, and has made plans to invest more. PM Prayut also said that the ongoing political turmoil in the country was not a serious issue for American investors.

A government spokesman said that the Amcham chairman expressed his confidence in Thailand’s economic capabilities, saying that he believes that Thailand can be a global business hub. The chairman also wants Thailand to see Amcham as an ally while the country aims to reboot its economy after the pandemic.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

Recent comments:
image
AussieBob
2021-11-19 11:48
5 minutes ago, King Cotton said: According to The World Bank, that doesn't, IMO, inspire much confidence for investment . . . Economic activity is not expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels until 2022, and the recovery is projected…
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-11-19 12:02
12 minutes ago, AussieBob said: I think the World Bank is being optimistic - Thailand's decline started in 2017 and firstly the Chinese boom in tourism and then the Pandemic merely covered up how bad it was. The consistently high…
image
9S_
2021-11-19 12:57
But they dish out terrible bonuses to their employees unlike the Japanese companies
image
Griff1315
2021-11-19 13:06
1 hour ago, AussieBob said: I think the World Bank is being optimistic - Thailand's decline started in 2017 and firstly the Chinese boom in tourism and then the Pandemic merely covered up how bad it was. The consistently high…
image
HiuMak
2021-11-19 13:55
2 hours ago, ThaiEyes said: Well Thailand better not screw up the US investment, because it’s a full 10% of their GDP like how the aussies screw the chinese?🤣
Luke Albers

Luke Albers is a writer from the United States. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelors degree in political science and a certificate in peace, conflict and security studies. He has lived and worked in Africa and India, and now calls Thailand home. Luke loves to use his writing to connect with new people and places.

