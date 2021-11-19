American businesses pledge continued investment in Thailand

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says that he is pleased with the ongoing economic relationship between Thailand and the United States. American businesses have pledged continued investment in the country as they acknowledge the many opportunities in Thailand, despite the setbacks that have been caused by Covid-19.

A meeting between PM Prayut and the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (Amcham) was held yesterday via teleconference, reports the Bangkok Post. At the meeting, Amcham and the PM discussed the status of the Thai economy and made plans for continued cooperation in the future. Representatives from Amcham indicated their support for the government’s economic policy, according to the PM. He explained that the businesses are eager to become more involved in Thailand’s growing economy.

“The American businessmen were satisfied and pledged their cooperation with Thailand to work towards mutual growth and progress without leaving anyone behind, regardless if they are major transnational corporations or small businesses…Participants at the meeting praised our vision and approaches to steering the country forward.”

The PM went on to emphasise the importance of a few areas in particular, including the environment, energy, digital technology and medical tourism. According to the Post, Amcham has invested $50 billion USD in Thailand, and has made plans to invest more. PM Prayut also said that the ongoing political turmoil in the country was not a serious issue for American investors.

A government spokesman said that the Amcham chairman expressed his confidence in Thailand’s economic capabilities, saying that he believes that Thailand can be a global business hub. The chairman also wants Thailand to see Amcham as an ally while the country aims to reboot its economy after the pandemic.

