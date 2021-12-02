Connect with us

Thailand

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vows to prevent Omicron from reaching Thai soil

Thaiger

Published

 on 

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha (December 2021) | Photo courtesy of the Royal Thai Government
image
image

Thailand’s prime minister has urged the public not to panic, but to remain vigilant against the new Omicron virus, according to government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana yesterday.

He added that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha also encouraged people to get fully vaccinated in order to boost group immunity and ensure everyone’s safety, as adequate vaccines are now available for all Thais.

As foreign tourists continue to flock to the country, the PM has instructed agencies involved in public health, national security, transportation, and tourism to be on high alert and screen travellers to prevent the Covid-19 strain from entering Thailand.

“We will do everything we can as a government to prevent Omicron from spreading into Thailand.”

Thanakorn added that the government is seeking plans to speed up immunisations for everyone.

The new variant has been found in many countries across Europe, as well as some regions in Asia, including South Korea and Japan. Lockdowns have been put in place in some countries, with Japan banning all foreign nationals from entering the country.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Pius
2021-12-02 14:19
But this nonconforming virus is not listening to him. Nasty virus
image
mickkotlarski
2021-12-02 14:27
33 minutes ago, Shark said: My glass boll is telling me no tourists until 2032. 10 more years is way too pessimistic. I think you meant 2023.
image
Shark
2021-12-02 14:35
5 minutes ago, mickkotlarski said: 10 more years is way too pessimistic. I think you meant 2023. I'm a realist, you mean the 5 real tourists whom will then jump through all the hoops. No I was talking about the…
image
Paco
2021-12-02 15:00
They not doing everything to prevent it to enter Thailand because borders are open!!! So stating such nonsense to do like you doing anything is bullsh*t.. Second what every time about stating that people should not panic, as far as…
image
mickkotlarski
2021-12-02 15:00
25 minutes ago, Shark said: I'm a realist, you mean the 5 real tourists whom will then jump through all the hoops. No I was talking about the proper recovery of Thailand. Where years away from that. Glory days... Perhaps…
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand9 mins ago

Old Thai buses, Refusing vaccines, Masks | Thaiger Bites | Ep.73
World10 mins ago

Fiji tourism reopening after nearly 2 years of Covid-19 closure
Education30 mins ago

Research continues to reveal effects of too much homework on students
Sponsored1 day ago

Hungry Hub Bangkok Rooftop Festival 2021
advertiseadvertise
Bangkok1 hour ago

Bangkok to organise New Year’s festival followed by Buddhist chanting ceremony
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

Singapore man jailed for consorting with friend who smuggled firearms
South3 hours ago

Chumphon flood makes main North-South highway impassable
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vows to prevent Omicron from reaching Thai soil
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket officials order quarantine for more than 100 travellers from South Africa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Malaysia bans travel from African nations amid Omicron fears
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Cost of PCR tests reduced by 200 baht at labs run by Department of Medical Sciences
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Vietnam signs deal to expand production of Sputnik V vaccine
Expats4 hours ago

Bangkok is 4th best place to live in Southeast Asia, according to expat survey
Protests5 hours ago

Pro-democracy activist Panusaya given temporary release to sit university exam
Video5 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Hunt for African tourists, Thai air traffic ‘lukewarm’ | Dec 2
Central Thailand5 hours ago

Muang district in Ayutthaya allow to serve alcohol in restaurants
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending