PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vows to prevent Omicron from reaching Thai soil

Thailand’s prime minister has urged the public not to panic, but to remain vigilant against the new Omicron virus, according to government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana yesterday.

He added that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha also encouraged people to get fully vaccinated in order to boost group immunity and ensure everyone’s safety, as adequate vaccines are now available for all Thais.

As foreign tourists continue to flock to the country, the PM has instructed agencies involved in public health, national security, transportation, and tourism to be on high alert and screen travellers to prevent the Covid-19 strain from entering Thailand.

“We will do everything we can as a government to prevent Omicron from spreading into Thailand.”

Thanakorn added that the government is seeking plans to speed up immunisations for everyone.

The new variant has been found in many countries across Europe, as well as some regions in Asia, including South Korea and Japan. Lockdowns have been put in place in some countries, with Japan banning all foreign nationals from entering the country.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand