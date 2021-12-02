Phuket officials order quarantine for more than 100 travellers from South Africa

Connect with us

Phuket Health Emergency Operations Centre (December 2021) | Photo courtesy of PR Phuket
image
image

More than 100 travellers from South Africa who entered Thailand over the past two weeks have been ordered to quarantine for 14 days as a preventative measure following the emergence of the Omicron variant. Nationwide, the Thai Immigration Bureau and the Public Health Ministry are working to track down a total of more than 780 people who travelled from African countries since November 15.

Along with the 126 people who travelled from South Africa, four people who entered Thailand from Namibia between November 15 and 27 are also ordered to quarantine for 14 days due to the risk of Omicron. All of the 130 travellers must undergo an RT-PCR test before they are released from quarantine.

South Africa and Namibia are two of the eight African countries classified by the Thai government as a high risk for Omicron. Following reports of the new variant, issuance of the Thailand Pass was suspended for the eight African countries, which include Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe. Travellers from other African countries must now quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Since November 1, the Phuket International Airport has welcomed a total of 32,360 passengers from overseas. Out of the number, 16,446 arrived under the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme, with 23 of them testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival, while 15,914 people entered under the “sandbox” island quarantine programme, with 39 of them testing positive. None of the travellers who tested positive came from the high risk countries.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

image

Recent comments:
image
riclag
2021-12-02 13:56
33 minutes ago, huhuarf said: This is absolute insanity. Imagine being South African and jumping every hoop possible. Staying the night in an ASQ hotel for the night, test results come back you're good! Great...now to enjoy the remainder of…
image
ace035
2021-12-02 13:57
Prepare for the worst for the next couple of weeks, no traveling for at least 6 months, this is not only African nations will be affected by this new variant, which will be spreading across the whole world pretty soon.
image
Stonker
2021-12-02 14:05
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: ... ordered to quarantine for 14 days as a preventative measure ... That'll get the holiday off to a good start, particularly as apparently they have to pay for quarantine in a hotel and it's…
image
huhuarf
2021-12-02 14:09
I mean this is just getting pathetic honestly. I came here to work in August, and I know it's not too long but I sure would love to visit home during my vacations. However, between insurance requirements (oh do I…
image
Jijo
2021-12-02 14:10
this is really scary,they already did rt pcr test when before arrival and 1 test after arrival,then again want to 14 days quarantine.whats next every country which detects omicron case has to quarantine for 2weeks. what is happening,what is point…
Trending