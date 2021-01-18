Police to issue arrest warrants for 2 people allegedly involved in bombing outside Bangkok shopping centre | The Thaiger

Police say arrest warrants will be issued for 2 people allegedly involved in the bombing outside Bangkok’s Chamchuri Square shopping centre following a rally protesting Thailand’s draconian lèse majesté law. The suspects allegedly drove together on a motorcycle on the Thai-Japanese Bridge and threw a “ping pong bomb” down on a group of police officers Saturday evening.

The smoky handmade explosive, which contained small nails, reportedly injured 4 people, including police officers and a reporter. Photos of the injuries are very small scratches. (See photos below.)

The explosion was sometime after a rally at Victory Monument where protesters demanded the release of 2 people who had been arrested on lèse majesté charges. Since November, 43 people have been arrested for insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy which carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison. Many have called for the Thai government to abolish the lèse majesté law, which is Section 112 in Thailand’s Criminal Code.

At the rally, protesters wrote messages on banners about the lèse majesté law. Some messages said “Thai education needs to be improved”, “Stop harassing people”, “A failed government, a divisive society” and “Covid-19 is an excuse”.

Protesters and police clashed on Saturday before the rally was broken up. Police said the public gathering violated the Emergency Decree and Disease Control Act.

Nation TV posted a video of the explosion. Click HERE to watch.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

