Thailand
Plans shot down for property incentives to attract foreigners
A proposal to attract foreigners by lengthening property leaseholds from 30 years to 50 years and allowing foreign condo ownership to increase over the 49% current restriction was shot down today by the Centre for Economic Situation Administration. The committee, headed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, rejected those proposals but did seem open to foreigners being permitted to own up to one rai of land for residential use. The land ownership issue will be sent to the Land Department for a two-month study on the feasibility of allowing foreign land ownership before they will make a proposal to the CESA to consider.
The push for foreigners to be able to own more than 49% of a condominium and to extend leasehold rights was put together by an ad hoc committee brainstorming ideas for new investment incentives and privileges to attract foreigners to come to Thailand. But anonymous sources say that it was Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda who shot down those proposals, fearing public backlash to increasing foreign ownership and calling it a sensitive issue.
The government is working hard to incentivise foreigners to come and stay long-term in Thailand despite visa laws in general making it difficult for those wishing to stay in the kingdom. The cabinet just approved the creation of 10-year long-stay visas for qualifying foreigners to help bridge that gap. Tourism efforts are laser-focused on 4 categories of wealthy foreigners: rich pensioners, rich global citizens, professional remote workers or digital nomads, and highly-skilled professionals.
The government believes it can attract one million of these so-called high-quality foreigners over the next 5 years with an expectation that each will pump an average of one million baht per person per year into the Thai economy. They estimate a total revenue of one trillion baht from these travellers.
There is one new advancement in this long-standing scheme though, as Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said that the government is planning a survey soon to actually ask these 4 categories of rich foreigners whether they’re interested in these plans and incentives and in moving to Thailand long term. A previous survey indicated that people were still interested in staying in Thailand if 10-year visas with work permits were available.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Woman complains police didn’t pursue rape case for 5 months
Plans shot down for property incentives to attract foreigners
Phuket Immigration visiting those in Hotel Isolation to extend visas
VERSO – The School of the Future
Prick in real life, Stooping low and The Lumber jack Song | Thaiger Bites
Thai PM sings away his political blues
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
Mask rules enforcement starts with campaigns in Bangla and Phuket Town
Police sting nabs trans woman for alleged child sex trafficking
“Take it next year!” Cold response to student about Covid-19 affected exams
More lost tourists with Covid break Phuket quarantine for Samui
Thai study examines lasting side effects of ‘Long Covid’
Thailand News Today | New Test & Go program draws huge criticism!
Myanmar junta approves Telenor sale to M1 and its associate firm
Youtube star discovers new species of tarantula in Thailand
25 houses collapse into canal in Samut Prakan
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
City Guide: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
Swedish man enjoying a beer on Pattaya Beach files police report after being slapped, threatened by Thai men
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
- Thailand3 days ago
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
- Bangkok3 days ago
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand approves plan to attract highly-skilled foreign workers, investors, wealthy retirees
Recent comments: