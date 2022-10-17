Thailand
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos
The overnight downpours and overflowing reservoirs in Srisoonthorn are to blame for the flooding, which also caused the Bang Neow Dam to burst. Government-installed water pumps maintain a constant flow of water through drainage pipes, preventing the flooding in Phuket from becoming more disastrous.
According to The Phuket News, streets in Patong proper are partially underwater, while landslides on the coastal route between Kamala and Patong are impeding traffic.
Though not inundated, the highways leading to and from Phuket Island are still completely functional.
On several metropolitan streets around the island, the water has reached the knee and even the waist.
On roads that buses and large trucks might travel, smaller cars and motorcycles must make a U-turn.
according to the Phuket Land Transport Office.
Border officials and tour operators carve up the latest visa run bounty. Infamous Tham Luang caves reopened after the monsoon season. Mountain B Pub demolished as the fire claims 25th victim. World Cup hits local flight seat capacity. Robinhood shifts emphasis to the financial services arena. British man loses his eye to an infection from Pattaya.under Water
You can be checked out common scams in Thailand to watch out for! or watch other shows on TheThaiger youtube channel.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket light rail project derailed once again
VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
Xi tells world to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs
Phuket officials say contaminated seawater found last week not a hazard
Exceptional British schools in Thailand
Grieving mother calls for Dating App Killer’s execution
VIDEO: Canadian man arrested for rollerblading on busy Bangkok road
Pattaya woman allegedly assaults Indian landlord over keycard fine
Thailand finds 3 new subvariants, 4th in Hong Kong from Thai travellers
Mountain B Pub demolished as the fire claims 25th victim
Van Gogh painting makes a splash as activists throw soup on it
British man loses his eye to an infection from Pattaya
Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
Thai man arrested for posing as police officer
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews29 mins ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Guides24 hours ago
Dos and Don’ts in Thailand to avoid nasty surprises
-
Cambodia2 days ago
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
-
Business2 days ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
Politics4 days ago
Thailand refuses to condemn Russia at UN Assembly
-
Vietnam24 hours ago
Red flag – the profitable end of Hanoi’s car-crash F1 GP
-
Opinion2 days ago
No more Mr Nice Guy – dazed Putin seeks to emulate US glory in Vietnam
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Drunk man holds baby hostage at knifepoint to get his wife back