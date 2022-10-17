Connect with us

Thailand

Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT

Published

 on 

YouTube video

 

Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos

The overnight downpours and overflowing reservoirs in Srisoonthorn are to blame for the flooding, which also caused the Bang Neow Dam to burst. Government-installed water pumps maintain a constant flow of water through drainage pipes, preventing the flooding in Phuket from becoming more disastrous.

According to The Phuket News, streets in Patong proper are partially underwater, while landslides on the coastal route between Kamala and Patong are impeding traffic.

Though not inundated, the highways leading to and from Phuket Island are still completely functional.

On several metropolitan streets around the island, the water has reached the knee and even the waist.

On roads that buses and large trucks might travel, smaller cars and motorcycles must make a U-turn.

according to the Phuket Land Transport Office.

Border officials and tour operators carve up the latest visa run bounty. Infamous Tham Luang caves reopened after the monsoon season. Mountain B Pub demolished as the fire claims 25th victim. World Cup hits local flight seat capacity. Robinhood shifts emphasis to the financial services arena. British man loses his eye to an infection from Pattaya.under Water

You can be checked out common scams in Thailand to watch out for! or watch other shows on TheThaiger youtube channel.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand17 mins ago

Phuket light rail project derailed once again
Crime17 mins ago

VIDEO: Porsche-driving Frenchmen put Thai man in a coma in Koh Samui
Travel29 mins ago

10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
Sponsored3 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT
China1 hour ago

Xi tells world to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs
Phuket1 hour ago

Phuket officials say contaminated seawater found last week not a hazard
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Education1 hour ago

Exceptional British schools in Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

Grieving mother calls for Dating App Killer’s execution
Crime2 hours ago

VIDEO: Canadian man arrested for rollerblading on busy Bangkok road
Pattaya2 hours ago

Pattaya woman allegedly assaults Indian landlord over keycard fine
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thailand finds 3 new subvariants, 4th in Hong Kong from Thai travellers
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Mountain B Pub demolished as the fire claims 25th victim
Protests16 hours ago

Van Gogh painting makes a splash as activists throw soup on it
Eye Surgery18 hours ago

British man loses his eye to an infection from Pattaya
Weather20 hours ago

Many areas of Phuket flooded, roads blocked
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending