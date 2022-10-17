Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos | GMT

Phuket Under Water – Blocked Roads, Air Travel and Traffic Chaos

The overnight downpours and overflowing reservoirs in Srisoonthorn are to blame for the flooding, which also caused the Bang Neow Dam to burst. Government-installed water pumps maintain a constant flow of water through drainage pipes, preventing the flooding in Phuket from becoming more disastrous.

According to The Phuket News, streets in Patong proper are partially underwater, while landslides on the coastal route between Kamala and Patong are impeding traffic.

Though not inundated, the highways leading to and from Phuket Island are still completely functional.

On several metropolitan streets around the island, the water has reached the knee and even the waist.

On roads that buses and large trucks might travel, smaller cars and motorcycles must make a U-turn.

according to the Phuket Land Transport Office.

