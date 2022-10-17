Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach unveils senior leadership team

PRESS RELEASE

Ahead of its highly-anticipated opening in Q4 2022, Hyatt’s new luxury and lifestyle resort reveals the talented hospitality professionals who will bring the guest experience to life.

Pattaya, Thailand, 11 October 2022: Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, Hyatt’s inaugural Andaz-branded luxury and lifestyle resort in Thailand, has unveiled its highly skilled and experienced executive management team ahead of its grand opening in the fourth quarter of 2022.

This one-of-a-kind beachfront retreat will be led by Mr. Ranjeet Y. Rajebhosale, General Manager of Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, who has enjoyed 28 years in the highest levels of the hospitality industry. A graduate of the prestigious Indian Institute of Hotel Management, Ranjeet started his career working with Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, India’s leading luxury hospitality company. He first joined Hyatt in 2002, as Assistant Director of Food & Beverage at Hyatt Regency Delhi and has not looked back since.

Over the last two decades, Ranjeet has demonstrated his talent at Hyatt hotels and resorts in six countries and territories worldwide, gradually moving up through the managerial ranks. Most recently, he was GM of Hyatt Regency Liberation Square Chongqing, China, where he oversaw a complete renovation and rebranding of the hotel. He is now bringing his lifetime of expertise to Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, as it prepares to welcome guests later this year.

He will be very ably supported by Ms. Anna Rhee, who has been appointed Executive Assistant Manager – Rooms, and brings extensive experience to this chic beachfront hotel. Hailing from Seoul, Anna was educated in Korea and the US before she entered the hospitality sector with Hilton. Anna joined Hyatt in 1998, initially as a corporate management trainee, and has spent more than 23 years with the family, including spells at Park Hyatt Los Angeles, Grand Hyatt Singapore, Hyatt Hotel Canberra, Hyatt Regency Kota Kinabalu and Hyatt Regency Danang. Most recently, she served on the pre-opening team for Hyatt Regency Nha Trang in Vietnam.

Heading up the commercial strategy is Director of Sales & Marketing Ms. Sunny Yu. Originally from China, she graduated from Australia Blue Mountains Hotel Management School and has worked in hospitality ever since. Sunny’s career includes launching InterContinental Phuket Resort, DOSM for Rosewood Bangkok, and Head of Commercial for JA Hotels & Resorts – Middle East & Indian Ocean (managing 10 properties). The majority of the last decade has been spent with IHG’s corporate offices in both Shanghai and Bangkok, where she held roles in Loyalty Marketing, Global Sales Effectiveness and Commercial Marketing. Sunny is an active keynote speaker on the webinar, meeting and conference circuit in Asia, and is in her fifth year serving as President of the Thailand Chapter of HSMAI (Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International).

Overseeing the hotel’s restaurants, bars and lounges is Mr. Alexis Movio, Director of Food & Beverage at Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach. Born in London but of Italian descent, Alexis comes from a family of restaurateurs. A dynamic F&B professional, he has worked in some of Asia’s most luxurious hotels and resorts, including Ritz-Carlton properties in Sanya and Mandarin Oriental in Shanghai, plus the Michelin-starred restaurant, Opera Bombana Beijing. Passionate about travelling and experiencing new cultures, Alexis understands how to create exceptional epicurean journeys for the world’s most discerning diners.

He is now putting the finishing touches to the six unique F&B concepts at Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach: Wok Wok, a Thai and Asian wok restaurant; La Cucina, an authentic Italian trattoria; Village Butcher, the premium steakhouse; Fish Club, a beachfront restaurant and bar; Teak Lounge, a chic venue for light bites and relaxation; and Ruen Thai, the traditional teak Thai teahouse.

These innovative venues will provide the perfect stage to showcase the talent of Chef Vincenzo Gatti, the resort’s Executive Chef. Born in the Puglia region of Italy, Chef Vincenzo has worked in the top kitchens of Europe and Asia for two decades, giving him a wide repertoire of techniques in the global gastronomic arts. Having commenced his career in Italy, he went on to work in top restaurants in Asia and arrived in Thailand in 2019. He has extensive experience of Hyatt and its brands, having worked at Park Hyatt Guangzhou, Grand Hyatt Seoul and Hyatt Regency Hua Hin in the past six years.

Also joining the executive team at Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach will be Mr. Thanate Likhittumrongkawin, Director of Finance, who is originally from Phuket and has worked with brands including JW Marriott and W Hotels before joining Hyatt Regency Phuket; Ms. Dollarpapat “Mali” Sookmuang, Director of Human Resources, a Thai national who has worked with Four Seasons, Six Senses and most recently, Park Hyatt Maldives; and Mr. Kriengkrai Chongkhanpond, Director of Engineering, who was born in Bangkok and most recently worked on the successful launch of Hyatt Regency Koh Samui.

Nestled on a serene 6.4-hectare plot of land at Tawanron Beach, on Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach will introduce global explorers to a new era of experience-driven hospitality. This resort has been sensitively woven into a former family estate, complete with mature gardens, fully-grown trees and restored Thai heritage houses. With low-rise clusters of rooms and villas, shady courtyards, sparkling pools and creative event spaces, this enchanting retreat will allow guests to connect with the local culture, true to the spirit of the Andaz brand and Hyatt’s Boundless Collection.

For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/thailand/andaz-pattaya-jomtien-beach/utpaz.