Phuket international school petitions against slaughterhouse being built nearby

On Tuesday, administrators from an international school in Phuket submitted a petition to the province’s governor against a slaughterhouse being built within 400 metres of the school. The administrators claimed construction of the slaughterhouse would have “long term environmental effects” on people in the area.

The slaughterhouse is planned to be 300-400 metres from the school. A report by Phuket’s Public Relations Department said the school and the area where the slaughterhouse is planned to be built are both located near a wildlife sanctuary. Phuket’s Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan said he would pass the petition to the Phuket Provincial Livestock office, and the construction of the slaughterhouse will be discussed at a later meeting. He added that the petitioners don’t have to be worried.

“…before the matter is presented to the Provincial Environmental Board, the construction must pass an environmental impact report”.

The vice governor said relevant stakeholders should be notified.

The international school that submitted the petition is United World College Thailand, a boarding school. The slaughterhouse is planned to be built covering three to four rai.

