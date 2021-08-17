Thailand
Phuket institutes new measures for “workers”
Phuket is instituting new measures as ordered by the provincial communicable disease committee. The measures are in order to prevent the further spread of Covid, which has been connected to workers’ camps, factories, and other places in Phuket.
Today, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, says the order was approved through Monday’s committee. Further, the measures kick in today and last until further notice.
The order stipulates that workers must stay at one job site and cannot leave to go to another site.
Additionally, employers must test their workers for Covid. They will test using antigen kits once a week. If less than 10% of the employees test positive, they will be transferred to a prepared facility for additional testing to re-confirm the initial positive result. They will also receive treatment at said facility. If an employee tests negative… They get to go back to work but will still be tested each week.
However, if over 10% of the employees test positive, employers must find a location to quarantine all of their workers for 14 days.
Then, while the workers are in quarantine, employers need to provide their workers with basic necessities such as food and water. The employers also have to request medicine/basic medical supplies from a local state hospital.
The migrant workers that live outside of a campsite and test positive via an antigen test have to reach out to a community isolation centre or call 099-3144838 for initial treatment.
The order also says that local administration organisations must prepare a community isolation centre at every tambon. The order also emphasised that all workers, regardless of nationality, are prohibited from eating food or drinking liquor in groups as gathering in groups is a violation of the safety rules.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
