Connect with us

Thailand

Pattaya readjusts tourism goals for high season

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: alski 85/Flickr

Pattaya officials are trying to set more modest goals for the upcoming tourism season as an unnamed official says it is unlikely Pattaya will get a million tourists a month during the high season. Well, yeah!

Tourism Business Association figure Bunawan Patanasin says if 200,000 visitors travel to Pattaya each month of the high season it will be considered a significant positive improvement for the seaside party town. Pattaya used to see as many as 800,000 to a million visitors a month. Prior to the pandemic, circa 2018-2019, Bunawan says tourism brought in 276 billion baht to the local economy annually. By 2020, that number dropped to 60 billion.

Bunawan hopes Pattaya will be open to foreigners ASAP, eyeing an opening sometime in the middle of next month to provide Pattaya with a chance to see how their protocols will do before the high season starts. Bunawan asks the government for transparency to help tourism businesses and to increase the confidence of foreign tourists.

Earlier this week, the Thaiger wrote how the exact date Pattaya will reopen is still ambiguous as the date depends on which official you ask.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Griff1315
2021-09-26 13:41
1 minute ago, gummy said: Well simply put there will be no high season this year thanks to this government Totally agree Non this year and a much reduced number in the future.
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-26 14:14
51 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Pattaya officials are trying to set more modest goals for the upcoming tourism season Obviously these Pattaya Officials never, repeat, never worked for Tourism Authority of Thailand! Just because Modest Goals is not in their…
image
vlad
2021-09-26 14:24
You have to laugh " An unkwown Source " Well I confirm he is in fact a Street Vender called Mr Thaidreamer who is a well known odd job man who works in the TAT office in Pattaya.
image
JohninDubin
2021-09-26 15:31
"Bunawan hopes Pattaya will be open to foreigners ASAP, eyeing an opening sometime in the middle of next month to provide Pattaya with a chance to see how their protocols will do before the high season starts." What are these…
image
Jason
2021-09-26 15:55
Expecting high numbers of international tourists is like expecting the tide won't rise! Cautious and sustained will always be better than boom and bust. People's lives ad livelihoods depend on it!
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand34 mins ago

10 Burmese migrant workers arrested in Songkhla
Thailand55 mins ago

Over 50 million vaccine doses administered in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Sunday Covid-19 Afternoon Update: Provincial Totals

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

World2 hours ago

China announces cryptocurrency trading is illegal
North East2 hours ago

Stolen 72 year old elephant returned to owner after 18 years
Thailand3 hours ago

Pattaya readjusts tourism goals for high season
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Phuket relaxes checkpoint requirements to help tourists and health officials
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket Covid-19: 2 deaths, 4 Sandbox infections, 10k total cases
Thailand5 hours ago

Facebook page that claims to sell dog meat met with scorn on social media
Thailand6 hours ago

Thailand welcomes its first AI influencer, “AI Ailynn”
Thailand7 hours ago

Umbrellas out, more monsoonal rain in the wake of ‘Dianmu’
Thailand8 hours ago

Sunday Covid update: 125 deaths and 12,353 new cases
Thailand17 hours ago

Record-breaking 1 million Covid-19 vaccines given yesterday
Technology20 hours ago

Junk messages must now be blocked by Thai mobile carriers
Kanchanaburi21 hours ago

Abusive Kanchanaburi temple rehab centre ordered to close.
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending