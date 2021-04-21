Pattaya prepares for around 2,000 US soldiers to visit for Cobra Gold | Thaiger

Thailand
Pattaya prepares for around 2,000 US soldiers to visit for Cobra Gold
Despite Thailand’s record high Covid-19 count, around 1,000 to 2,000 United States soldiers are still expected to travel to Thailand in August for the annual Cobra Gold multinational military exercise, which is co-sponsored by the US. Thai soldiers teach American and other foreign soldiers jungle survival skills, from identifying edible plants to decapitating snakes, drinking the blood, and then cooking up the bodies to eat.
During the Cobra Gold exercise, US troops will be visiting Pattaya for rest and recreation. US forces representatives based in Thailand met with Pattaya officials to discuss the preparations for the event as well as Covid-19 prevention measures and security, particularly at the Bali Hai boat landing in south Pattaya.
Local health officials will work to vaccinate 70% of the population in Bang Lamung district and Pattaya City by June. Foreign soldiers will need to have both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine before arriving in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Pattaya
Owner of deadly pit bull threatens online commenters
Things went from bad to worse to even worse in the story The Thaiger has been following of the man attacked by his pit bull outside Pattaya last week. After being rescued from the attack, the man died the next day from neck bites and loss of blood. Now his widow is lashing out at the wave of online attacks levied against the family and their treatment of the pit bull, threatening legal action using Thailand’s strict computer crime and defamation laws.
After the story broke about the vicious pit bull attack, many people commented online, both with sympathy for the family’s loss and with harsh criticism questioning if the dog’s attack was a result of abuse or mistreatment. The story told to authorities and press was that the man and his dog Giant were sleeping at dawn when the pit bull woke and attacked suddenly, according to the man’s son who witnessed the attack. It took 30 minutes to subdue the dog who later was still aggressive and had to be drugged and removed by the Chon Buri Pit Bull Club.
The man’s funeral is ongoing now at Banglamung Temple for 5 days, after which he will be cremated in a ceremony on April 22. The family is in mourning, and his wife has made angry statements about online reaction with people making comments without knowledge and levying strong accusations about a man and dog she says was loved by the community.
“These people making false claims online – they were not at the incident, they have no inside knowledge. They did not know what happened. My husband loved the dog very much. He loved it more than me. Many people around my husband also loved him and Giant.”
Thailand has very strong laws against libel, slander and defamation and posting online falls under the computer crimes act, carrying a punishment of up to 7 years in prison. If the widow does take legal action against people commenting online suggesting the pit bull was the victim of animal abuse or mistreatment without evidence of firsthand knowledge, the commenters could face a lengthy prison sentence.
Last year a hotel infamously prosecuted a reviewer on TripAdvisor on these same laws.
The Chon Buri Pit Bull Club took custody of the pit bull after the attack and has found a new home for Giant already in Nakhon Sawan in central Thailand. The pit bull will move to another province to an expert who works to train troubled animals, specifically pit bulls. The dog was examined by Chon Buri Pit Bull Club and was found to have no evidence of any physical abuse at all.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Hot News
UPDATE: Owner attacked by pit bull dies of injuries
The owner, attacked by his pet pit bull in the Pattaya suburb of Bang Lamung yesterday, has died of the injuries sustained in the attack. The horrific incident which occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning had shocked the family, who had raised the now 2 year old dog Giant since he was only 3 months old.
Wisit Sanguan, the 56 year old victim had been sleeping with Giant when the pit bull suddenly woke and viciously attacked the sleeping man. Wisit was brought to the hospital with severe bleeding from bites on his neck and body, and today doctors at the local hospital in Pattaya pronounced him dead. The cause of death was listed as loss of blood due to severe wounds from the attack, his wife confirmed in a statement this morning.
The dog took over 30 minutes to subdue initially and remained aggressive after the event prompting the Chon Buri Pit Bull Club to put the dog to sleep with medication in order to chain him up and remove him from the premises. Giant remains in the custody of the club, who will cooperate with police officers to help determine the cause and any additional information regarding the deadly and shocking attack. No information has been released about the future of the attacking pit bull at this time.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya, Phuket and Hua Hin brace for increased restrictions
Three of Thailand’s biggest expat areas are seeing sharp rises in new infections, partly from pre-Songkran traffic. The Songkran holidays, now officially over (but will see many people taking today off and making a weekend Songkran extension), and the government says they are expecting to see a rise in the cases numbers reported in the popular holiday locations.
Chon Buri Public Health office says they now have a total of 910 infections since April 1. They have 103 new cases in the past 24 hours. Most new cases are in Bang Lamung district which includes Pattaya City with 47, Siracha with 12) & Chon buri City with 8.
Meanwhile Phuket has a total of 142 infections recorded on the island with the Governor still insisting there will be no need for a lockdown. Here’s a breakdown of the areas and the numbers of recorded infections so far (below).
Governor Narong announced that the Phuket Infectious Disease Control Committee won’t be implementing an official lockdown, but will “strictly raise the intensity of public health measures to counter the spread of Covid-19″.
“Everyone should wear a face mask, maintain social distancing, wash their hands frequently and install the Mor Chana app (available for free from App Store and Google Play Store).”
A meeting of the CCSA, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is expected to upgrade restrictions in red zone areas around the country, which includes Phuket and Pattaya. Read more about the latest red and orange zones HERE.
For Hua Hin expats, there’s been 100 new Covid-19 infections announced in Prachuap Khiri Khan in the past 24 hours, 75 cases from Hua Hin. This takes the total in the province since April 1 to 625. Hua Hin accounts for nearly 90% of the district’s total cases.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Pattaya prepares for around 2,000 US soldiers to visit for Cobra Gold
Thailand News Today | Vaccine passports announced, hospital-dodgers to be prosecuted | April 21
India sees record Covid-19 infections, oxygen shortages
Human Rights Watch calls on Thailand to release activists detained on lèse majesté charges
Phuket requires Covid-19 vaccination or 72-hour test
Thailand to purchase additional 35 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine
Man accidentally shoots himself cleaning his gun
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Free media threatened by Covid-19-inspired laws
‘Entry Thailand’ website launched to facilitate process for international travellers
Thai monk beheads himself with guillotine in attempt to reach nirvana, followers could face charges
Debate continues in Thailand over new NGO law
Health officials advise on how to handle Covid-19 risk
Thai police to focus on busting house parties and other social gatherings
Thai hotels consider temporary shutdown amid low tourist demand
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Phuket begs Kolour attendees to come for Covid-19 testing
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
Bangkok sees 7.87 million vehicles over Songkran holiday
Alcohol sales may be banned in restaurants, but no lockdown for now
Officials investigating woman’s alleged attempt to sell national parkland for 350 million baht
Denmark becomes first country in Europe to ditch AstraZeneca vaccine
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Bangkok is now a red zone. Government gives people today to get back from Songkran break.
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
Thai Health Ministry predicts 5 likely Covid outcomes post-Songkran, warns of risks posed by partying
Officials confirm Koh Larn will remain open to domestic visitors for now
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
- Thailand3 days ago
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
- Hot News3 days ago
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
- Crime3 days ago
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Top virologist says vaccine boosters will be needed to maintain Covid protection
- Environment2 days ago
Survey underway as experts attempt to save James Bond island from erosion
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines