Black panther spotted in Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan National Park

A black panther sighting near Phanoen Thung in Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan National Park has been reported by the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP). The department disseminated photographs of the elusive animal on its Facebook page, sparking interest among wildlife enthusiasts.

The images, captured by a tourist named Sith Naowanirut on February 25, were confirmed by park chief Mongkol Chaipakdee, who stated that the panther appeared unaffected by the tourist’s presence. According to Mongkol, the panther didn’t show signs of distress or aggression but continued to roam the area before eventually merging back into the forest.

The DNP estimates that approximately 10 panthers and leopards inhabit the Bang Krang-Phanoen Thung area, based on decade-long surveys. These big cats are generally non-aggressive towards humans, preferring to retreat into their natural habitat when encountered by humans, reported Bangkok Post.

In a bid to promote safe wildlife viewing, the DNP advises visitors to remain inside their vehicles when they spot these animals. They are also encouraged to capture videos and photographs but are cautioned against making any noise or honking their horns to avoid startling the creatures and jeopardising their safety, said Park Chief, Mongkol Chaipakdee.

“The panther appeared undisturbed by the presence of the visitor or his vehicle and it kept wandering around the area before disappearing into the forest.”

The sighting has sparked considerable interest among wildlife enthusiasts and has further bolstered the importance of maintaining and protecting natural habitats to ensure the survival of these magnificent creatures.

In related news, Premchai Karnasuta, a central figure in the infamous Black Panther case, was released from Thong Pha Phum prison, sparking renewed interest in the scandal. Known for his prominent role in Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, Premchai faced charges after being found in a restricted area with firearms and the carcass of a protected Black Panther.

His release reignited public scrutiny over the case, which lasted over three years, drawing attention to environmental conservation and justice issues.