OpenAI breaks barriers with ‘Sora’ project

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

Artificial intelligence juggernaut OpenAI has unveiled its groundbreaking project dubbed Sora, a text-to-video model set to democratise video creation as we know it.

Gone are the days of pricey equipment and inaccessible know-how. With Sora, all you need is a prompt and a dream.

Sora operates much like its predecessors, ChatGPT and DALL·E, responding to written cues by conjuring up 60 seconds of video magic. Whether it’s turning still images into dynamic scenes or bringing written prompts to life, Sora is the future of visual storytelling.

But with great power comes great responsibility. As Sora empowers creators, it also raises concerns about the proliferation of deep fake content. With 98% of deep fake videos being explicit in nature, the potential for misuse is glaring, reported Thai PBS World.

However, the team behind Sora is not blind to these risks. Implementing safeguards against the creation of harmful content, they acknowledge the dual nature of their creation.

“Despite extensive research and testing, we cannot predict all of the beneficial ways people will use our technology, or all the ways people will abuse it.”

While Sora’s potential is immense, it’s still in its infancy. As the project continues to evolve behind closed doors, the world eagerly awaits its public debut.

In related news, premium smartphones equipped with artificial intelligence (AI), foldable screens, and specialised gaming features are being aggressively marketed by manufacturers to wealthy Thai consumers in the first quarter. This marketing strategy is in harmony with the Thai government’s shopping tax incentive and the festive atmosphere of the Chinese New Year.

Follow us on :













In other news, game developer Alright Peaches Studio launched a dating simulator game inspired by the LGBTQA+ community in Pattaya called My Thai Boyfriend.

My Thai Boyfriend has been available on Steam since January 1. The game is a dating simulator, also known as a dating sim or visual novel, which allows players to interact and build relationships with characters in the video game.