Connect with us

Thailand

Online system to control cannabis bud sales will be ready next year

Published

 on 

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

The Department of Thai Traditional and Complementary Medicine (DTAM) is launching an online system to control the sale of cannabis buds next year. Buyers must be over 20 years old and present their ID cards before purchasing.

While the official Cannabis Act was under process, different rules and restrictions were gradually introduced to prevent people under the age of 20, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers from touching cannabis.

The Director of the DTAM, Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, revealed today that the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) was worried about the cannabis bud sale. So, the DTAM is working on a system and programme for the officials to track the sales of controlled cannabis buds, which will be ready in January next year.

Thongchai stated that each cannabis shop permitted to sell cannabis buds must install the system. The system will require the shop owners to report cannabis stock, where the shop gets the cannabis, and who buys cannabis from the shop.

Moreover, every customer who buys cannabis buds will be required to present their ID cards to the system to make sure that they are over 20 years old. All of the data will be transferred directly to the INCB.

Thongchai reported that about 5,000 shops, 1,000 of them in Bangkok, are allowed to offer cannabis buds. This was hard for officials to track, but the new system is expected to effectively improve the control of cannabis distribution.

Thongchai said that he is worried about the control of cannabis use in public places but added it is hard to track down all users.

Thongchai admitted that the rules and restrictions launched could not effectively control cannabis use and sale but hoped the Cannabis Act would be launched as soon as possible to close the gaps.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand46 seconds ago

Online system to control cannabis bud sales will be ready next year
World20 mins ago

Snakes have clitorises, scientists discover
Destination Guide56 mins ago

Best neighborhoods to reside in Bangkok in 2023
Sponsored1 day ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Air Pollution57 mins ago

Bill committee removes section stating cannabis isn’t a narcotic
Thailand1 hour ago

BREAKING NEWS: Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised due to heart condition
Thailand1 hour ago

Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Technology2 hours ago

For Tesla Thailand, all bumpy roads lead to China
Crime2 hours ago

Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
Tourism2 hours ago

Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Thailand3 hours ago

6 year old girl sexually assaulted by classmate
South Korea3 hours ago

Curse of Kim Jong-un’s dogs haunts peninsular politics
Events3 hours ago

Covid precautions for New Year’s Eve in Bangkok
Press Room3 hours ago

Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Patong3 hours ago

Latest Patong drug crackdown finds staffers all testing negative
Thailand4 hours ago

Emotional man holds daughter hostage in bid to win back his estranged wife
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending