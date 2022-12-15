Thailand
Online system to control cannabis bud sales will be ready next year
The Department of Thai Traditional and Complementary Medicine (DTAM) is launching an online system to control the sale of cannabis buds next year. Buyers must be over 20 years old and present their ID cards before purchasing.
While the official Cannabis Act was under process, different rules and restrictions were gradually introduced to prevent people under the age of 20, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers from touching cannabis.
The Director of the DTAM, Thongchai Lertwilairattanapong, revealed today that the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) was worried about the cannabis bud sale. So, the DTAM is working on a system and programme for the officials to track the sales of controlled cannabis buds, which will be ready in January next year.
Thongchai stated that each cannabis shop permitted to sell cannabis buds must install the system. The system will require the shop owners to report cannabis stock, where the shop gets the cannabis, and who buys cannabis from the shop.
Moreover, every customer who buys cannabis buds will be required to present their ID cards to the system to make sure that they are over 20 years old. All of the data will be transferred directly to the INCB.
Thongchai reported that about 5,000 shops, 1,000 of them in Bangkok, are allowed to offer cannabis buds. This was hard for officials to track, but the new system is expected to effectively improve the control of cannabis distribution.
Thongchai said that he is worried about the control of cannabis use in public places but added it is hard to track down all users.
Thongchai admitted that the rules and restrictions launched could not effectively control cannabis use and sale but hoped the Cannabis Act would be launched as soon as possible to close the gaps.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Online system to control cannabis bud sales will be ready next year
Snakes have clitorises, scientists discover
Best neighborhoods to reside in Bangkok in 2023
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Bill committee removes section stating cannabis isn’t a narcotic
BREAKING NEWS: Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalised due to heart condition
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
For Tesla Thailand, all bumpy roads lead to China
Police raid Pattaya club, find no license
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
6 year old girl sexually assaulted by classmate
Curse of Kim Jong-un’s dogs haunts peninsular politics
Covid precautions for New Year’s Eve in Bangkok
Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Latest Patong drug crackdown finds staffers all testing negative
Emotional man holds daughter hostage in bid to win back his estranged wife
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Polish overstayer wanted by Interpol arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Crime3 days ago
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
-
Crime2 days ago
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
-
Local2 days ago
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
-
Phuket7 hours ago
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
-
Press Room1 day ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
-
Drugs5 hours ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Crime3 days ago
Biggest joke – Big Joke fired as puppet master Chuvit pulls strings