Entering Thailand, Chinese/Indian tourists, Ruling coalition rumbles | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.120

Jay and Tim go through the top stories in Thailand today that include: The fine print details about the nov 1 re-opening and information the tourists need to know. A chat about what Thailand’s new slogan should be, Talking about the Chinese and Indian tourists as well as the Thai ruling coalition having a few rumbles.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.