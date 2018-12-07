No public displays of affection for Prayut and Theresa May | The Thaiger

Following a lot of criticism, a billboard supporting Prayut Chan-o-cha as the PM after the general election, has been taken down in Ratchaburi, while an investigation takes place by provincial election commission officials.

The billboard in question had British PM Theresa May shaking hands with Gen Prayut, claiming the English PM was already in full support of the Thai Prime Minister after the election, following his anti-corruption campaigns and honesty.

Local residents in Bang Phae district witnessed people taking down the billboard. The initial sighting was first posted by Arthit Ourairat, Rangsit University president on Wednesday. Political activists have since called for the Election Commission to step in and take action about the billboard, due to the ban on election campaigning currently in effect.

The billboard which is claimed by the “People’s Network against Corruption” shows the current British PM shaking hands with Gen Prayut outside No. 10 Downing street during his visit in early February this year. Whether Theresa May was informed about the banner remains to be confirmed as she has made no public support about the matter in the past.

The billboard was the only one of its kind in the western province and Ratchaburi Police are investigating to find the culprit behind the early predictions of victory.





