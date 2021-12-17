Connect with us
No holidays for Thai Police, Southern Thai dance gets heritage status | GMT

Police have been banned from time off over Christmas and New Year holiday. 9 prisoners who had escaped from prison have been captured and sent back to prison. A young women called Zara is heading towards Phuket in her quest to be the youngest women to fly around the world. Join Jay and Natty as they go through these stories in todays Good
Morning Thailand.

Thailand13 mins ago

