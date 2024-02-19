RTN officer critically injured in Chon Buri road accident

Photo courtesy of SiamRath

A Royal Thai Navy (RTN) officer was severely injured after his pickup truck crashed into a utility pole and flipped onto its roof on a road in Chon Buri province, trapping him inside the vehicle. The incident occurred at around 9.20pm yesterday on Highway 3126 in the Sattahip district, near the RTN’s fuel depot.

Emergency services had to use hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the 48 year old officer, Waiwit Phakdisriphaeng, from the wreckage.

As soon as the distress call was received, rescue teams from Sawang Rojanathammasathan Foundation, alongside medical personnel from the Apakorn Kiartiwong Hospital and a disaster relief unit from the Udomsak Municipality, rushed to the scene.

They found the bronze Toyota Vigo overturned, with its wheels pointing skyward and the driver trapped inside. It took the rescue team more than 20 minutes to carefully free him from the severely damaged vehicle, reported KhaoSod.

Waiwit Phakdisriphaeng, an RTN official stationed in the Sattahip area, was in critical condition following the accident. He was immediately rushed to the Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital for urgent medical attention.

His wife, who arrived at the scene after being informed of the accident, stood by in tears as she watched the frantic rescue efforts.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Waiwit lost control of his vehicle due to high speed, which led to the fatal crash against the street light pole, resulting in the truck overturning. Officers from Plu Ta Luang Police Station have documented the scene and are conducting further inquiries into the cause of the accident to proceed with legal action.

A similar event was reported in Chon Buri just a week ago. A BMW lost control, and crashed into a bridge pillar, killing a passenger and critically injuring the driver. Witnesses reported excessive speed as a contributing factor.