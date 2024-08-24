Chiang Mai temple halts 19-metre statue plan after public outcry

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Wat Phra That Doi Kham in Chiang Mai has decided to halt its plan to build the world’s tallest Taowesuwan statue, standing at 19 metres, after facing significant opposition from locals and social media users.

The revered temple, located in Mae Hia, Mueang district, had initiated a ceremony to install the giant statue’s feet, intending to provide devotees with a grand monument for worship.

Residents of Chiang Mai and those who heard about the project swiftly voiced their disapproval, criticising the appropriateness of constructing a statue taller than the existing Phra That stupa, Buddha images, and temple buildings. Many argued that the area is traditionally protected by the mythical giants Pu Sae and Ya Sae, making the new statue redundant and possibly driven by commercial interests.

Aree Phanchan, Director of the Chiang Mai Office of National Buddhism, stated that the office became aware of the controversy and coordinated with the local clergy and relevant parties to investigate. Consequently, the temple decided to suspend the project, with religious leaders planning further discussions to reassess its suitability.

“The Chiang Mai Office of National Buddhism had no direct orders regarding this issue, as the decision lies with the temple’s officials.”

Aree suggested that the widespread public sentiment influenced the temple’s choice to halt the project. The temple will now remove the statue parts from the temple grounds to restore the space.

Journalists reported that the Supreme Sangha Council’s resolution 80/2545 mandates that any temple constructing sacred objects or idols must ensure their appropriateness relative to the principal Buddha images in the ordination hall. If a large structure is proposed, it must be reported up the hierarchy to the chief monks for approval before proceeding. The Department of Religious Affairs is tasked with informing provincial chief monks to ensure all temples comply with these guidelines.

The inspiration for the statue came from a temple committee member who claimed to have dreamt that the guardian giants Pu Sae and Ya Sae instructed them to build it in front of the temple. The project, sanctioned by the temple, was expected to cost 17 million baht. Although the exact funding sources were unspecified, signs within the temple encouraged devotees to sponsor brass at 500 baht per kilogramme or contribute as they wished to cast the giant Taowesuwan statue, reported KhaoSod.