After the progressive Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in Thailand’s elections on Sunday, lottery tickets associated with the party have sold out ahead of this afternoon’s national lottery draw.

Sirilak Khamsuk, a 59 year old lottery ticket seller from Khon Kaen in northeast Thailand, revealed that all her tickets containing the MFP’s party number 31, as well as the reverse 13, had sold out.

Tickets containing the number 30 – meaning Thailand’s 30th Prime Minister – also entirely sold out amid the nation’s outbreak of “Pita fever” after MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat announced his readiness to form a coalition and lead the country toward a better future following a stunning win from opposition parties on Sunday.

Lottery necks, i.e., obsessives, snatched up tickets stapled with orange paper – the colour of the MFP party – without even looking at the numbers, said Sirilak. Everyone wanted an orange ticket.

Tickets containing the number 42, the age of Thailand’s potential future Prime Minister Pita, also sold out, said the lottery merchant. The number 14, corresponding with General Election Day, was also popular, she added.

Meanwhile, there were a lot of tickets containing the number represented by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s United Thai Nation Party – 22 – left unsold, said Sirilak.

Another lottery seller, 43 year old Chatchai Paisanrungpana, said that the election numbers 14 and 41 were popular. He said…

“Most customers are looking for 3s. If they can’t find it, they won’t buy it. This round of lottery tickets has been difficult to sell. It’s the first term back at school and parents have a lot of expenses – tuition fees, school uniforms, books. There are still a lot of lottery tickets left over – only the popular numbers are gone.”

After nearly a decade of military-backed rule in Thailand, MFP promises reform of Thailand’s entrenched institutions.

Yesterday morning, Pita, tweeted…

“We believe that our beloved Thailand can be better, and change is possible if we start today … our dream and hope are simple and straightforward, and no matter if you would agree or disagree with me, I will be your prime minister. And no matter if you have voted for me or have not, I will serve you.”