Emotional uprising: Mother looks for guidance after seeing 9 year old daughter’s hateful messages

PHOTO: iStock

A mother is seeking advice online after discovering her 9 year old daughter’s concerning message on her phone, despite a lenient upbringing, her child expressed depression and hatred for the family and a feeling of being pressured. The mother shared her story to ask for help in addressing her child’s behaviour and the situation surrounding the issue.

The mother revealed that upon checking her daughter’s phone, she discovered a message saying…

“I hate this family so much. I want to die. There’s nothing but pressure and criticism.”

The daughter, who is normally a sweet child, started showing unruly behaviour and emotional aggression. The mother fears that this attitude may affect her relationships with people around her, including her school friends.

The mother confessed that she has always doted on her daughter, treating her like a friend, fulfilling all her wants and desires, and providing unconditional support in all her activities without focusing on discipline. However, as the daughter grows older, she has become more argumentative and less willing to listen to her parents. The mother tried different methods of discipline, both patiently and forcefully, but the situation only worsened.

Several stances have been contemplated by the mother, including taking away her daughter’s phone or allowing her to experience natural consequences, but with less indulgence than before and not buying her desired items. The mother worries that any changes she makes might aggravate the situation further, making the child angrier and more resentful.

Follow us on :













The mother, feeling stressed and lost, took to the online world to seek advice from other parents and shared her thoughts on possible solutions for the child’s behaviour problem.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.