Morning Top Stories | Bangkok Re-opening postponed, Krabi imposes tight measures | September 16

Caitlin gives us an update on all the morning headlines across Thailand which include: Bangkok’s reopening postponed due to vaccination rate. Krabi imposes tight measures, Koh Phi Phi closure extended. Booster shots to start soon for those who had two doses of Sinovac.

