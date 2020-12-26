Minister’s insistence Thailand’s moon mission will go ahead sparks social media debate | The Thaiger

Thailand
Minister’s insistence Thailand’s moon mission will go ahead sparks social media debate
Debate is raging on social media following a claim from the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, that Thailand’s plan to orbit the moon is going ahead. Anek Laothamatas adds that it will be “mission accomplished” within the next 7 years, costing, “only 3 billion baht”.
A report in the Bangkok Post says that, according to Anek, Thailand will be producing satellites weighing 50–100 kilos within 5 years, and in the following 3 years, will start building spaceships capable of going beyond the Earth’s orbit. He says we can all look forward to an official announcement on January 13.
“The new economy of space travel will be a way for Thailand to overcome the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and then to escape the middle-income trap, and the ministry will embrace creativity and innovation.”
Anek’s announcement has sparked debate on social media, with some saying the poverty and other social issues facing their fellow countrymen should take priority. Others defend Thailand’s right to develop a space exploration programme in line with what other countries are doing. Here’s two opposing views shared on Twitter:
“Children living in mountainous areas still have to navigate treacherous terrain, wade through water and cross bridges to go to school. 3 billion baht can do a lot to solve current problems.”
“Other countries have already sent people to the moon, what are we doing? When we (Thais) plan to do it, critics ask why? I am waiting to see the reaction when electric vehicles are produced in Thailand. Let’s see, (critics) who complained that we didn’t promote electric vehicles will soon begin to ask what the government plans to do with petrol vehicles and hybrids and that people will lose their jobs, etc.”
However, in the 2 weeks since Anek originally announced his ambitious plans for Thai space exploration, the response on social media has been mostly cynical.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 cluster confirmed following Koh Lanta “big bike” event
A “big bike” party on Koh Lanta, in the southern province of Krabi, has resulted in a cluster of Covid-19 infections, according to officials from the Department of Disease Control. The DDC says there are currently around 10 confirmed cases and 129 people considered “at risk”.
The outbreak is linked to a patient who travelled to Koh Lanta from the Covid-19 hotspot of Samut Sakhon on December 9. He made the journey, accompanied by 2 friends, to attend the “Multistrada Thailand Meeting of Ducati Bikers” on the island on December 11. While there, he came into contact with 133 people, of whom 129 are considered “high risk” and 4 are believed to be “low risk”. Officials have already tracked all of those affected, due to the hotel having registered the details of each person attending the event.
Including the original patient, 10 cases of the virus have now been confirmed. 4 are in Krabi, 1 of whom was at the big bike event and subsequently passed the virus to his wife, daughter, and another family member. Another person infected at the event has transmitted the infection to his 2 sons in Phuket. A further 2 people have been confirmed infected in the southern province of Songkhla, due to another infected biker passing the virus to his sister.
Meanwhile, DDC officials are urging local authorities in each province to check for residents who may have attended the Koh Lanta event and inadvertently spread the virus.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Thai government plans to amend business, immigration rules, for foreign investors
Foreign investors in Thailand have long decried the onerous, complex, and sometimes downright baffling, bureaucracy that comes with doing business in the Land of Smiles. And it appears officials in Bangkok are finally sitting up and taking notice. Nation Thailand reports that, in an effort to stimulate the ailing economy, the government plans to make some changes to the regulations that govern foreign business and immigration. It’s understood the changes will apply to excise tax, foreign employees, city planning, the movie and video industry, biodiversity, and the energy sector, including alternative energy.
It’s hoped 85% of the changes can be implemented under the government’s “regulatory guillotine” scheme in the coming year. The plans are being spearheaded by the Public Sector Development Commission, in an effort to tackle the high costs of compliance faced by both businesses and consumers, which is around 142 billion baht a year. The Thailand Development Research Institute says the changes could reduce those costs by over 55% for consumers and over 22% for businesses.
Thailand currently sits at number 21 in the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business” rankings. The government hopes the planned changes will elevate the Kingdom into the top 10.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
South Korea confirms Covid-19 outbreak in 32 Thai workers, 28 others awaiting results
South Korean officials have announced a Covid-19 outbreak in 32 Thai workers, with a further 28 waiting for test results. Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the development, with spokesman Tanee Sangrat saying the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul has been in touch with the affected workers and is ready to help if needed.
The Bangkok Post reports that the first case was detected in a Thai worker employed at a food business. It’s understood the worker visited a restaurant frequented by other Thai workers in the city of Cheonan, about 80 kilometres outside Seoul. That person reportedly came into contact with 90 other Thai nationals, all of whom have been tested. 32 are infected, including the original patient, with a further 28 waiting for their results.
Tanee says the authorities in South Korea are offering Covid-19 tests to all migrant workers from Thailand and is calling on all Thais in the country, including undocumented migrants, to get tested. A Facebook page called Thaikuk News, which is followed by the Thai population in South Korea says officials are offering to test illegal Thai workers without revealing their status, in the hope it will encourage everyone to come forward for health screening.
Meanwhile, Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says it’s in touch with the embassy in Seoul and ready to assist Thais living and working in the country.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Covid-19 cluster confirmed following Koh Lanta “big bike” event
Thai government plans to amend business, immigration rules, for foreign investors
Minister’s insistence Thailand’s moon mission will go ahead sparks social media debate
South Korea confirms Covid-19 outbreak in 32 Thai workers, 28 others awaiting results
Thai government promises more long weekends in 2021, travel bubbles after April
CCSA threatens lockdowns by March “if situation spirals out of control”
The etiquette of gift-giving in Thailand
Total of 81 new Thai Covid infections in past 24 hours, including from Samut Sakhon
From the beautiful to the bizarre: 6 Christmas traditions from around Asia
Green transport in Bangkok’s khlongs, and it’s free | VIDEO
A very merry Christmas from The Thaiger team
Reasons to celebrate being in Thailand for Christmas
Thailand non-profit offers Zoom calls with Santa and his elephant friends
Thai social media gets nasty as old animosities resurface over the Burmese migrants
Christmas stories are a little different in Bangkok’s slums
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
Thailand tourism is changed forever
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as “family”
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?
5 people in Bangkok among 427 new Covid-19 cases
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as “family”
- Bangkok4 days ago
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
5 people in Bangkok among 427 new Covid-19 cases
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket panics after fake Covid news posted on social media
- Crime4 days ago
2 police officers fired for allegedly planting drugs on a woman, demanding money and sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health officials confirm Phuket’s first case of local transmission in months
- Thailand3 days ago
Samut Sakhon employer allegedly “dumps” migrant workers at a highway outside Bangkok
Frank Leboeuf
Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 10:34 am
Aaah, Alternate Space Quanrantine, the ultimate quarantine destination…
brian mc
Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 10:49 am
surely the photo at the top of the story is clear proof theyve already been there and landed. what? converging shadows and multiple light sources? all normal, nasa proved this.
they tried to open a full moon bar there but it wasnt popular…. apparently the atmosphere was terrible