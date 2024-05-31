MFP minister faces tough questions on foreign policy

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Move Forward Party (MFP) MP Chulapong Yukate demanded that Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa reveal his vision for Thailand’s foreign policy. The call came during a House Committee on Foreign Affairs meeting, leaving the nation eager for answers.

Chulapong, who serves as the deputy chairperson of the committee stated that the public wants to know in which direction the foreign minister will steer the country.

Maris, a seasoned diplomat, stepped into the role in late April, succeeding Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara of the ruling Pheu Thai Party. His appointment was met with significant criticism due to his perceived closeness to the controversial former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Chulapong’s challenge was direct and pointed. He urged Maris to clarify his vision for Thailand’s position on the international stage, particularly within ASEAN.

“What are the standpoints of Thailand concerning the relationship between superpowers like the United States and China?”

The civil conflict in Myanmar, which has recently intensified, was another focal point, reported Thai PBS World.

The escalating violence has resulted in a surge of displaced persons seeking refuge in Thailand. Chulapong pressed further.

“How will Thailand seek help and support from ASEAN countries, China, and the US concerning Myanmar issues?”

In related news, Maris is set to visit Cambodia to negotiate an overlapping claims area (OCA) in Koh Kood, situated in Trat, a border province.

This visit aims to bolster bilateral relations and address pressing issues, including the controversial Cambodian construction of a breakwater near the 73rd border demarcation post adjacent to the Klong Yai border checkpoint.

In other news, Thanya Buri Provincial Court sentenced Move Forward MP Chonthicha Jangrew to two years in prison for royal defamation under Section 112 of the Criminal Code. The verdict originally imposed a three-year sentence but was subsequently reduced to two years with no suspension. Another charge against Chonthicha for violating the emergency decree on public gatherings was dismissed by the court.