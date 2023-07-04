Domestic disturbance peaks as mechanic in Samut Sakhon threatens fiery rampage amid mental health crisis

Photo courtesy of Freepik

Yesterday evening, police in Samut Sakhon City were alerted to a domestic disturbance involving a mentally unstable man wrecking property and threatening domestic violence. Upon arrival, the authorities found Niran, 30 years old, in a frenzied state, ranting and causing destruction inside a two story townhouse in the Lat Yai subdistrict.

Niran’s wife, Mingkwan, also 30 years of age, stood nervously outside the home as police attempted to apprehend her husband in the case of a domestic disturbance. However, Niran managed to evade the officers, clambering onto a neighbour’s rooftop. He vented his frustrations about his wife’s constant nagging, threatening to burn everything down while brandishing a makeshift torch. Despite two hours of negotiation, Niran remained obstinate, forcing the police to physically subdue him and bring the situation under control. He was subsequently taken to Somdet Phra Phutthaloetlah Hospital for mental health treatment.

From Mingkwan’s account, the couple has been living together with their only child. Niran is a hard-working chief mechanic at a local car repair garage but has been exhibiting signs of mental instability recently. Although he was instructed to take medication to manage this condition, he notoriously refused to comply, opting instead to drown his troubles in alcohol. Resultantly, Niran would often become violently aggressive when inebriated, but he always refused to leave the house when told to do so, reported KhaoSod.

The situation escalated on that fateful day when Niran blasted loud music, disturbing the peace within the household. When Mingkwan confronted him about it, Niran turned violent, destroying household items and even daring his wife to call the police on him. He then turned his anger towards their child, throwing a mobile phone at the innocent boy, resulting in his mouth getting wounded. This domestic disturbance event forced Mingkwan to call upon the police, vowing to separate from Niran for the safety of their child. The incident has prompted Niran’s sister to be asked to provide care and support for him.

According to Kamolchanok, 63 years old, Niran’s mother-in-law, Niran habitually resorts to alcohol and constantly engages in arguments with his wife. Despite being taken to receive mental health treatment previously, Niran defied the medical advice and refused to take the prescribed medication, leading to frequent violent outbursts. The worried matriarch expressed how her daughter bore the financial burden of the family alone, further exacerbating their tense home environment.