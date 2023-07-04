Canal revitalisation: Bangkok’s waterfront upgrade to boost touristic activities

Photo courtesy of patricklepetit.jalbum.net

The urban administration of Bangkok, known as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), is implementing a strategic canal revitalisation to improve the walkways flanking Klong Phadung Krung Kasem. This canal is one of the three waterways that flow through the heart of Rattanakosin Island.

Yesterday, Deputy Governor Wisanu Sapsompol stated that the refurbished pedestrian path would build a connection between Klong Phadung Krung Kasem and the two neighbouring canals – Klong Bang Lamphu or Klong Ong Ang, and Klong Khu Muang, marking a significant turn in canal revitalisation.

Torsak Chotimongkol, an adviser to the Bangkok Governor, elaborated on the canal revitalisation project plans. He noted that the Department of Lands would gauge a stretch of land flanking the canal from Saphan Khao to Klong Saen Saep. This measured area would designate the site of the execution of this waterfront upgrade.

Wisanu expects that the canal revitalisation project would reach completion by the end of the present month. The Deputy Governor also highlighted that the BMA intends other such projects to enhance the island, which serves as the nexus of Bangkok’s historic old town district.

The planned enhancements include raising the vertical clearance beneath the Klong Bangkok Noi bridge. This modification will allow larger vessels to ply on the canal. Other canal revitalisation adaptions include modifications on the Klong Lot to facilitate the expansion of the present electric commuter boat service that currently operates along Klong Phadung Krung Kasem.

The Deputy Governor perceives that the waterfront promenade would contribute towards the rise of touristic activities in the vicinity. This would also boost the passenger count on the canal’s electric boat service, which recommenced its regular services in March, following a brief hiatus in 2022.

The overall service now runs every day. Vessels sail every 20 minutes between 6am and 7pm on weekdays, and 8am to 7pm on weekends, reported Bangkok Post.

Wisanu further noted that these boats can be privately chartered for exclusive trips tracing a route from Klong Phadung Krung Kasen to Klong Maha Nak based in Bang Lamphu.

Subsequent to the completion of the waterfront promenade, Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon anticipates rising interest in these charters. He added that the scope of these trips would increase starting this month. To further draw attention to the canal, the BMA is planning a festivity to celebrate winter along the canal, scheduled for December.