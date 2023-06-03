Thai man’s surprise cake for girlfriend backfires, netizens react

Photo by Khaosod.

A Thai man‘s attempt to surprise his girlfriend with a cake quickly turned awry when the sweet treat arrived with its icing text scattered and unreadable. Social media users expressed both amusement and sympathy for the man who shared the incident on the consumer group “We are Consumers.”

The man had intended to surprise his girlfriend with the cake, but upon opening the box, he discovered that the strawberry jam-like icing had caused the message on the cake to become a jumbled mess, making it impossible to read as a coherent sentence.

The post, along with a picture of the cake, attracted numerous comments from netizens having a laugh at the “random blessing,” scrambled characters, and sharing sympathy for both the buyer and the seller. Some even turned it into a game, asking fellow users to arrange the letters into the correct sentence.

In response to the users’ comments, the man expressed that what hurt the most was his girlfriend questioning why the icing was applied so carelessly. The incident serves as a reminder that even the best intentions can sometimes come with unexpected outcomes, leaving netizens with a mix of laughter and pity for the man and his girlfriend.

Hopefully, the man and his girlfriend can patch things up, and she can learn to appreciate his intent and laugh about the situation.