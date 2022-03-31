Man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs

A man was arrested at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok while he was allegedly about to bring illicit drugs onboard. He confessed that he tried to bring drugs from Bangkok to sell in Hat Yai District of southern province Songkla.

The 31 year old alleged drug dealer, Noppawit “Kram” Nithipaiboonsarn, was arrested with various drugs, including 206.75 grams of methamphetamine, 101.58 grams of ketamine, 10.8 grams of cocaine, and 6 packs of powdered methamphetamine which is mixed with liquid to make”happy water.” Police say he hid the drugs in his jeans pocket and some of them in his underwear.

At first, he informed officers that he had bought the drugs for himself. Reports say the officer didn’t believe him and continued asking questions until he confessed that he was hired at 70,000 baht to buy drugs from Bangkok to sell in the Hat Yai district of Songkhla. He said that the employer brought the drugs online via Facebook and asked him to pick them up.

The suspect was charged with having drugs Category 1 (methamphetamine) and Category 2 (cocaine and ketamine) without permission and possessing Benzodiazepine without permission.

SOURCE: Dailynews | Khaosod