Man allegedly ingests 54 packs of cocaine to smuggle the drugs into Thailand

A man from Guinea allegedly ingested 54 packs of cocaine, weighing just over a kilogram, and tried to smuggle the drugs into Thailand. The Customs Department says the man underwent an X-ray which showed he had the drugs inside his body.

The 44 year old suspect travelled from Nigeria to Ethiopia and arrived at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport on March 5. The Customs Department’s spokesperson, Chaiyut Kamkhun, says the man’s name was on a list of “suspicious” people. Authorities at the airport’s security gate searched his bags, but didn’t find any drugs.

The officers from the Customs Department and Airport Interdiction Task Force tracked him down to his quarantine hotel and monitored him until he was released the next day on March 6. The suspect was brought to a hospital for an X-ray that showed the bars of cocaine inside his stomach—the drug costs over 3,240,000 baht and weighed a total of 1.08 kilograms.

SOURCE: The Customs Department