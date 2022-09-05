Thailand
Malaysian victim of human trafficking dies in northern Thailand
A Malaysian couple travelled to Thailand on Tuesday to look for their son but found out that he died at Mae Sot Hospital in Tak province, northern Thailand, on May 11. The 23 year old man is believed to have fallen victim to a job scam and trafficked to Myanmar. The hospital said Zhan had been “abused.”
Zhan Feng, from Malaysia, travelled to Thailand to meet a friend he met on social media in January. He told his parents, 50 year old Chee Kong and 45 year old Ipoh Perak, that he would be back in Malaysia for his mother’s birthday. When he didn’t show up, Chee filed a missing person report for his son two days later on February 7.
Chee and Ipoh received a call from Zhan on March 31. Zhan told them he was in Mae Sot in Tak province in and needed 650,000 baht (RM80,000) for medical treatment. Chee and Ipoh said the phone call sounded as if Zhan was being monitored or threatened. They believed he fell victim to a job scam and filed a police report on April 2.
The hospital told Zhan’s parents that Zhan was admitted to Mae Sot hospital on April 11 under a fake name and fake passport number. The doctors told Zhan’s parents they believed Zhan had been taken to Myawaddy, across the border in Myanmar, and forced to work by a human trafficking gang. The doctors said he had been “abused.”
Zhan was admitted to the ICU and spent one month in hospital before he died on May 11. However, because Zhan entered the hospital under a fake identity, the Malaysian embassy was not able to contact his family while he was ill or inform them of his death.
Having not heard from Zhan in months, his parents travelled to Thailand on August 30 to look for their son in the hopes of taking him back to Malaysia for medical treatment, which is when they found out that Zhan had died.
An NGO arranged for Zhan to be buried at a cemetery in Sri Racha province after his death. Zhan’s parents wanted to take his ashes back to Malaysia but were told they needed to pay the remaining 325,000 baht (RM40,000) of Zhan’s hospital bill before gaining access to his death certificate and remains.
A fundraising campaign was launched on Friday to help Zhan’s parents pay the bill. In 22 hours, donations had already exceeded the fundraising target and the bill was settled today.
Zhan’s parents hope to have their son cremated this week and take his ashes home to Malaysia by Thursday.
Chee and Ipoh hope Zhan’s story will act as a cautionary tale to youngsters to not fall for job scams.
SOURCE: The Star
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Market fire in Donsak, gateway to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan
Thai minister quits post to fight alleged impropriety charge
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Malaysian victim of human trafficking dies in northern Thailand
Rassada Pier cabs questioned over taxi mafia incident
Royalists in Thailand target one-man German activist
Thailand provides over 600,000 free cancer treatments in 9 months
Super Poll: Most Thais welcome acting PM Prawit as the next PM
Drunken Englishman kills Thai man in car crash in central Thailand
Police arrest scammer for selling fake tours from Thailand to Japan
Corrections Dept. to sue Thai talk show for creating fake news
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
Bridge over troubled waters for Thailand-bound Russian snowbird tourists
Nurse embezzles 15.7 million baht from dead man’s bank
Cat goes missing in Hat Yai, turns up 1000km away in Bangkok, Thailand
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
VIDEO: Foreign driver causes horror crash in southern Thailand, 2 killed, 1 injured
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews42 mins ago
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
-
Best of4 hours ago
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
-
Road deaths3 days ago
VIDEO: Foreign driver causes horror crash in southern Thailand, 2 killed, 1 injured
-
Phuket1 day ago
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
-
Phuket3 days ago
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
-
Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
-
Thailand4 days ago
3 dishes from Thailand feature in Asia’s top 50 best street foods
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thai influencer tells fans to use green light DLT taxis for safer ride