Thailand

Thailand News Today | Bars become covid hotspots, PM says he’s going nowhere | Nov 25

Jett goes through all the main headlines in Thailand that include: 13 provinces are reporting a surge in Covid-19 infections, Thailand’s top virologist says the virus is going nowhere and therefore people should get vaccinated, and the Thai prime minister says he is going nowhere either.

