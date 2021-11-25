Connect with us

Thailand

Sexy street vendor’s sales spike after busty shirt goes viral

Photo via Facebook | สุดใจร้าย
When photos and videos of the “sexy street vendor” went viral, the 24 year old Chiang Mai woman says her orders for the Thai pancakes, known as “khanom Tokyo,” multiplied… just by showing some cleavage. (This was a top story on The Thaiger yesterday. So, we’re doing a follow up, you know, for the readers.)

The vendor, known as Olive, drew so much attention by cooking pancakes in a revealing top that her sales jumped from just a few dozen packages of khanom Tokyo to 200 in just a day. Many have stopped and stared. Olive told Thai media that a motorbike driver crashed his bike because he was rubbernecking.

But men aren’t the only ones drawn to Olive. Thai fashion bloggers are also interested in the woman’s cardigan-style shirt which is loosely pinned below at the top and nothing is worn underneath. Fashion bloggers say the shirt is called the Slinky Tank Top, which has been worn by celebrities like Kylie Jenner as well as by several Thai actresses and models.

Here’s a video interview with Olive by The Thaiger’s Thai-language team.

 

image
Preston
2021-11-25 18:09
The Thai anchor dresses better than the English-speaking ones.
image
Dedinbed
2021-11-25 18:11
31 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The vendor, known as Olive, drew so much attention by cooking pancakes in a revealing top Popeye's eye's would've too looking at those .. " one squirt or two on your pancake sir " ..
image
ThaiEyes
2021-11-25 18:30
Great to see some entrepreneurial spirit in the pancake business. Oh what am I saying? It’s just great to see period 😉
image
steve860
2021-11-25 18:30
Apparently the police have turned up and spoiled the fun, inappropriate dress was mentioned. Nice apron!!
image
palooka
2021-11-25 18:46
Not sure but believe their is a law regarding the compulsory wearing of underwear in Thailand, anyone else know more?
