Love triangle turmoil: Thai woman attempts suicide over romantic attention from 2 men

A Thai woman tried to commit suicide by running into a crowded road in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok because she could not choose between two men who fell in love with her. The three eventually agreed to be in a relationship together.

Officers at Rattahathibet Police Station were alerted to a car accident on the Rattanathibet Road at 11.30pm on February 15. Upon investigating the scene, officers found a 45 year old Thai woman named Chuda “Aom” Pramoonsuk, lying in the middle of the road with injuries to her leg and mouth.

The Thai man who crashed his car into her contacted his insurance company to cover Aom’s treatment but declined to provide an interview with the media.

Aom, who was drunk, told police that she intentionally ran into traffic to commit suicide. She confessed that the stress of choosing between the two men led her to attempt suicide.

Two men, named Home and Kong, flirted with her, but she could not choose which one to be her man.

“I want to be single. I don’t want to choose anyone. They are both bad people. If I meet a good guy, I promise not to try to end my life ever again.”

MGR Online interviewed a juristic person named May who took care of an apartment where Aom lived about her relationship with the two men. May said the relationship between the three of them went on for a long time. Aom often drank alcohol and had conflicts with other residents of the apartment. She also flirted with many men when she was drunk.

Channel 8 reported that Aom also flirted with a rescuer who helped her in the accident. She reportedly urged the rescuer to check her bra strap, which was torn during the accident. The rescuer was seen in the video refusing and keeping his distance from Aom.

Unexpected happy ending

The two men later gave an interview to Channel 8 about their relationship with Aom. The 52 year old Hom told the media that he lived with Aom for a year before relocating to another province due to his work. He returned to the apartment two months later to find that Aom was dating another man, 42 year old Kong.

Despite the complex situation, Hom expressed his willingness to accept a polyamorous relationship, and it would be okay for him to stay with Kong. He would continue to care for Aom and give her money. He loved Aom for her sweetness. He felt uncomfortable sometimes but he could accept whatever Aom would be.

Hom revealed that he and Aom were drinking alcohol together before the accident took place. Aom disappeared from the apartment and he later learned from Kong that she was injured in a car accident and attempted to take her own life.

Kong told Channel 8 that he was not sure if he could be in a polyamorous relationship. He thought it would be okay if Aom continued to take care of him as she always did. Kong said he fell in love with Aom because she did his laundry, cooked for him and took care of him when he came home from work.

Aom said she loved both men equally. She admitted that many other men flirted with her, but she would stop with these two. She insisted that their presence in her life made it too complicated for other lovers.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.