Legal action against violent demonstrators at Samran Rat police station

Authorities have confirmed their intentions to take legal action against a group of demonstrators involved in a violent protest at Samran Rat police station. The demonstration occurred on Wednesday night and saw nine protesters arrested for their alleged role in leading about 20 people to spray paint the station in the Phra Nakhon district. The Metropolitan Police Division 6’s commander, Nakharin Sukhonthawit, provided details of the events yesterday.

The protesters damaged property significantly by breaking a glass door and covering walls, passages, and stairs of the station with spray paint. As the situation unfolded, a police officer who sought to control the events was struck on the head, sustaining an injury that required seven stitches. The commander stressed that such incidents should not occur, as they damage state property acquired using taxpayers’ funds.

The nine detained demonstrators face charges of damaging state property, attacking government officials, and trespassing, with authorities set to seek a court order for their detention, according to the police commander.

The demonstrators were demanding justice for a 15-year-old girl currently detained at the Ban Pranee Juvenile Vocational Training Centre for Girls in the Sam Phran district of Nakhon Pathom province. The teenager is facing prosecution for an alleged lese majeste offense.

In response to their demands, the police commander, Nakharin Sukhonthawit, explained that the police could only follow the law in the case of the 15-year-old detainee, as no guardians had made an appearance to request her temporary release reports Bangkok Post.