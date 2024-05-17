Lamborghini to debut electric supercar in Thailand by 2028

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Automobili Lamborghini, the renowned Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, plans to introduce its new electric supercar to Thailand, with a global debut slated for 2028. This initiative is part of the company’s broader strategy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

For years, Lamborghini has been actively developing electric vehicle (EV) technology to support its goal of achieving carbon neutrality, according to Francesco Scardaoni, Automobili Lamborghini’s regional director for Asia-Pacific.

Carbon neutrality refers to the balance between carbon dioxide emissions and their absorption. It is an essential measure to combat rising global temperatures caused by fossil fuels, particularly oil used in internal combustion engine-powered vehicles.

“Lamborghini is aligning with global carbon-neutral trends, which are vital for our long-term business development.”

Lamborghini aims to transition all its production lines to manufacture plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs) by next year. These vehicles, which use both oil and electricity, are designed to be more environmentally friendly by significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Lamborghini yesterday launched the Urus SE, its first hybrid plug-in version of the Lamborghini Super SUV, anticipated to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 80%.

This sport utility vehicle is priced at 24.9 million baht.

Lamborghini views Thailand as a crucial market in the Asia-Pacific region, recognising its substantial growth potential for super luxury cars. There is a growing demand from new customers eager to experience driving these high-end vehicles.

Last year, the Asia-Pacific region experienced market growth of approximately 4%, with a total sales volume of 2,660 units out of over 10,000 units sold globally.

“Last year, the company set a record with over 10,000 units sold worldwide, which was an incredible achievement for us.”

Within the Asia-Pacific region, China leads the market, followed by Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, India, and Thailand.

“Last year, the Indian market achieved sales of over 100 units, while the Thai market had less than 100 units. Both markets are showing positive signs.”

Scardaoni expressed confidence that Lamborghini would not be significantly impacted by the entry of Chinese super luxury cars into the global market, including Thailand, reported Bangkok Post.

He emphasised that Lamborghini targets a different segment and remains a unique super luxury brand known for its high-quality design, which continues to attract customers.

“Chinese car makers investing in Thailand are gaining a market share and presenting challenges, but Lamborghini remains unworried.”