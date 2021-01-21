Koh Larn asks Chon Buri officials to open the island again to tourists | The Thaiger

The Koh Larn community committee is asking the Chon Buri provincial communicable disease committee to consider reopening the island after being affected by the restriction measures from January 5. Actually, almost closed down.

One of the Covid-19 hot spots, Chonburi is classified as a “high risk” area where maximum restrictions are imposed. Businesses and tourist destinations are ordered to close when infections consistently increase in the province. Koh Larn, the province’s popular tourists’ destination off the coast of Pattaya, is also affected by the restrictions.

The Koh Larn community committee says all stringent control measures are in place now, so there wouldn’t be a problem if they get back to operation again. They also revealed that each venue has the rights to do its business. However, accommodations must seek approval from the committee to make sure that they have well-managed measures. They also say most accommodations on the island are not ready to open and reopening may take some times to bounce back.

SOURCE: NNT

