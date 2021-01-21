Koh Larn asks Chon Buri officials to open the island again to tourists | The Thaiger

Thailand
Koh Larn asks Chon Buri officials to open the island again to tourists
The Koh Larn community committee is asking the Chon Buri provincial communicable disease committee to consider reopening the island after being affected by the restriction measures from January 5. Actually, almost closed down.
One of the Covid-19 hot spots, Chonburi is classified as a “high risk” area where maximum restrictions are imposed. Businesses and tourist destinations are ordered to close when infections consistently increase in the province. Koh Larn, the province’s popular tourists’ destination off the coast of Pattaya, is also affected by the restrictions.
The Koh Larn community committee says all stringent control measures are in place now, so there wouldn’t be a problem if they get back to operation again. They also revealed that each venue has the rights to do its business. However, accommodations must seek approval from the committee to make sure that they have well-managed measures. They also say most accommodations on the island are not ready to open and reopening may take some times to bounce back.
SOURCE: NNT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya City mayor planning local rollout of Covid-19 vaccine
The mayor of Pattaya city says officials hope to be able to buy 240,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for administration to local residents. Sonthaya Khunpluem is reviewing finances and plans to set aside approximately 80 million baht for vaccine procurement, subject to government approval.
“Currently, house registration of Pattaya City has reached a total population of 120,000 people, then we would need about 240,000 shots of the vaccine. If the price of the supplied vaccine was approximately 300 baht, Pattaya would need a budget of at least 72 million baht in order to cover all the residents in the city.”
The move comes following confirmation from the government that local authorities could purchase their own vaccines in order to speed up the process. A number of other local authorities have also said they intend to do the same. The government has stipulated that only vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration can be purchased.
Sonthaya hopes that by vaccinating Pattaya residents, tourism in the area could get a boost and the economic recovery could begin. The Pattaya News reports that officials from the Pattaya City Finance Office and other relevant agencies have met to review projects planned for the year ahead, to determine Pattaya’s spending power for buying vaccines.
It’s understood the vaccine would be offered to local residents for free, but what is not known is if that includes foreign residents. Officials have also not confirmed when the rollout is expected to begin, or which vaccine would be used.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya hotels want official closure order to get unemployment benefits
Pattaya hotels and tourism businesses want to close… just temporarily until the Covid-19 situation improves, but they say an official closure order needs to be issued by the Chon Buri governor so employees can claim unemployment benefits.
The hospitality and tourism industry in the 5 highest risk red zones (the coastal provinces Chonburi, Rayong, Chantaburi, Rayong, Samut Sakhon, and Trat) has been battered by strict restrictions.
Only essential travel is allowed in and out of the 5 provinces, taking a toll on hotels in the area with occupancy rates nearly at zero.
The governor in neighbouring Chantaburi recently ordered hotels in the province to temporarily close. Many representatives of Pattaya hotels suggest the Chon Buri governor issue a similar order which would allow employees to be eligible for unemployment benefits to help them during the Covid-19 crisis.
Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem says he referred the proposal to the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee, which the Chon Buri governor chairs.
He adds that the proposal must be considered carefully because there are about 80,000 employees in the sector and the closure of all hotels will have widespread consequences.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Chon Buri announces a list of 2 Covid-19 hotspots, visitors are urged to get a virus screening
Chon Buri Provincial Health Office is urging people who visited 27 Covid-19 hot spots in the province between December 20 and 31 to get a test at their local districts. Those who have outstanding Covid-19 symptoms after visiting the listed venues are also asked to report to the district public health offices they live in.
Here’s the list…
- James Boy Pub and Karaoke, Sri Racha district
- Satang Pub, Sri Racha
- Sense of the Sea bar, Bang Lamung
- Spicy restaurant, Sri Racha
- Flower Snack Japan shop, Sri Racha
- Brewery 90 Sriracha, Sri Racha
- Orange Bar Amata Nakorn, Muang Chonburi
- Cool Club restaurant, Sri Racha
- Halem Snack Japanese shop, Sri Racha
- Bar Snack shop, Sri Racha
- Midori Snack, Sri Racha
- Pa Dang Beer Brewery, Sattahip
- Mountain Bar and Bistro restaurant, Sattahip
- Nuu Mai Deu restaurant, Sri Racha
- Kiss Snack bar, Sri Racha
- Hops Bar Pattaya, Bang Lamung
- OPPAI Snack shop, Sri Racha
- SANKYU39 Bar & Bistro, Sri Racha
- 48 Bar, Sri Racha
- Friend Zone club, Bang Saen
- BUZZED BAR, Sri Racha
- MEETING CLUB, Sriracha
- Differ Club Pattaya, Bang Lamung
- Lan Lom restaurant, Sri Racha
- Snooker club near Brewery 90, Sri Racha
- Plearn Bar 168 restaurant, Sattahip
UPDATE:The Thaiger received a message from one of the originally listed cafes in this story clarifying that their establishment was NOT infected with Covid-19. “I am the owner of De Florist Cafe, it is not reported to be infected with COVID 19, that is another cafe'”.
The Thaiger apologises if an error has been made in the reporting of this list.
Contact of public health offices in Chonburi’s districts.
- Muang Chon Buri District Public Health Office at (038) 282148
- Sriracha District Public Health Office at (038) 322503
- Sattahip District Public Health Office at (038) 245330
- Bang Lamung District Public Health Office at (038) 221925.
Currently, Chon Buri records 10 new cases, bringing total to 630 cases in the second wave of the outbreak.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Toby Andrews
Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 9:26 am
Rights! They talk of rights.
You Koh Larn losers have no rights. There is a tyrant government of dictators in power.
Remove them or go back to fishing and farming.
Gosport
Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 10:31 am
Fishing and farming can be turned into tourist attractions, luring city dwellers. That is a good proposal Thai tourism director should think.