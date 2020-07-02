Kanchanaburi park officials remove entry ban for foreigners | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Thailand

Kanchanaburi park officials remove entry ban for foreigners

Maya Taylor

Published 

15 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: www.kanchanaburi.go.th
A ban on foreigners visiting the Srinakarin Dam National Park in the western province of Kanchanaburi has been rescinded. Park officials say both foreigners and Thais are now welcome to enjoy the park as it re-opens to visitors.

A report in Khaosod English says the ban on foreigners was originally announced on the park’s official Facebook page two weeks ago. The post stated that the park would re-open to Thai citizens only, regardless of how long a foreigner, who might wish to visit, had lived in Thailand. The post has since been edited to remove reference to the policy.

National Parks chief Thanya Netithamkul says there is no ban on foreign visitors at any of the country’s national parks, but that everyone, foreign and Thai, must register prior to arrival and comply with Covid-19 hygiene regulations.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    paul scott

    July 2, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    Oh wow, thanks very much, We are overjoyed.

    Reply

SOURCE: Bangkok Post
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok | Nation Thailand
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
