Justice minister visits Phuket prison, focuses on rehabilitation

Justice Minister Police Colonel Tawee Sodsong, accompanied by the Inspector-General of the Department of Corrections, Narong Nukong, visited Phuket Provincial Prison yesterday to inspect prisoner conditions and encourage inmate rehabilitation.

Joining them were Phuket Vice Governor Norasak Suksomboon, MP Chalermpong Saengdee, Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), and Arkom Phusri, Director of the Phuket Provincial Prison.

Their first stop was to observe inmates dredging the Bang Yai Canal to prevent flooding during the rainy season. Police Colonel Tawee praised the inmates for their public service efforts and urged them to prepare for reintegration into society.

The visit continued at Phuket Provincial Prison in Srisoonthorn, where Thalang District Office officials provided ID card services for inmates nearing release. Fifty inmates received their ID cards during this event.

Pol. Col. Tawee also inspected the Shared Health Dentistry Project in Correctional Institutions in Phuket Province, which runs from yesterday through tomorrow, August 6. This project involves volunteer doctors and nurses from various Phuket hospitals offering dental care to inmates, including wisdom tooth surgeries, extractions, and fillings. The PPAO provided a subsidy of 110,000 baht to support this initiative, benefiting 590 inmates so far.

In sections three and four of the prison, Pol. Col. Tawee encouraged inmates to focus on education and skill development to aid their post-release careers.

Thailand’s soft power

The President of the Sports Association of Phuket, Thammawat Wongcharoenyot, accompanied the Justice Minister and donated Muay Thai sports equipment to the prison. This initiative aims to promote the productive use of inmates’ free time through sports, aligning with government efforts to enhance Thailand’s soft power.

Pol. Col. Tawee also addressed the issue of inmates with outstanding debts from the Student Loan Fund. Many inmates struggled to repay their loans, impacting their guarantors, often parents or guardians.

The Ministry of Justice coordinated with the Student Loan Fund to mediate these debts. On August 14, a team of lawyers and loan fund representatives will meet to mediate debts for 43 inmates, amounting to over B3 million.

Before concluding the visit, Pol. Col. Tawee and his team toured the prison library, which features air-conditioned rooms, computers, and a vast collection of quality books. The library aims to provide inmates with productive studying and recreational opportunities.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visited Phuket in April to inaugurate the Library of Wisdom at the prison. The library, housing over 10,000 titles, mirrors the multicultural society of Phuket Old Town, including Thai Muslims, Sikhs, and Peranakan communities.

It includes royal writings, general knowledge, reference books, novels, journals, magazines, and an electronic media corner for e-learning.