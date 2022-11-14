Japanese couple’s Lantern Festival romantic marriage proposal ends in drama

A romantic moment during the marriage proposal of a Japanese couple turned into a scary drama.

A Japanese man chose the Yi Peng Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai as the location to propose to his loving girlfriend but the romantic moment was almost ruined when low-flying lanterns crashed into them and almost set them on fire.

The marriage proposal video of the Japanese couple went viral after the woman posted it on her Twitter account @tailovene. The video shows the couple in the middle of the field with other people surrounding them releasing lanterns into the sky.

Some of the lanterns failed to take flight, consequently, two smashed into the Japanese woman while another just missed her. It was lucky that her body or clothes were not burned.

Another picture reveals her boyfriend proposing to her at the event. The woman said in the caption…

“It was supposed to be romantic, but it was full of screaming in reality. There were fires everywhere. The temple was burned! The firefighters were there! And I’m about to get married!!!!!”

The woman added that it was not romantic as she imagined, but it was a memorable moment which was exciting and great.

Many Japanese netizens commented on her post to congratulate her on the upcoming marriage while others talked about the incident. The netizens said…

“It’s the test for the upcoming marriage lives!”

“Is it his plan? Lol.”

“Too exciting.”

“Those lanterns might fall onto someone’s houses or forest, or be trash and burden of someone. It’s beautiful, but the result is… Let’s think about it.”

The Lantern Festival or Yi Peng Festival in Chaing Mai is a Thai northern cultural activity involving locals flying lanterns into the sky to ask for forgiveness from the Goddess of Water, who Thais call Phra Mae Kong Ka, and worship Buddha. Locals also believe that their bad luck disappears with flying lanterns.

The event happens on the full moon of the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar, and it usually falls into November of every year.