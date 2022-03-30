Iranian tourist missing after white water rafting accident in Thailand’s Phang Nga

An Iranian tourist has gone missing after a white water rafting accident yesterday in Southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province. A group of five foreign tourists alongside two tour operators were white water rafting down a river in Song Phraek village when they crashed into a rock causing their rubber boat to capsize.

Local police, tourist police, Phang Nga Tourist Assistance Centre, the village headman, tour operators and villagers are still searching for 42 year old Bahzad from Iran. A villager who witnessed the incident said he saw the five foreign tourists hit strong rapids and crash into a rock causing their boat to capsize near a bridge. Bahzad is presumed to have drowned and the search for his body is still ongoing.

SOURCE: Naewna