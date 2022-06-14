Inflation hits Thailand, coconut ‘orientalism’, Krabi jellyfish | GMT

We are really starting to notice prices leaping up in Thailand now. Food, fuel, household items. And we’ve got the latest evidence. A Thai coconut producer is accusing PETA of ‘orientalism’ after more accusations of monkey abuse in gathering coconuts. And the Thai government is looking to get rid of temperature checks. Good Morning Thailand with Tim and team today, brought to you by Regents International School Pattaya.

