HR leaders urged to align vision for strategy success

Picture courtesy of Pixabay from pexels.com

Aligning every member of an organisation with a unified vision has become essential in today’s fast-changing business environment. The recent HR Talk, titled E=AMC: Unlocking the Code — How HR Can Turn Strategy into Action, delved into this theme, offering significant insights into how Human Resources teams and leaders can transform strategic visions into concrete results.

Distinguished speakers at the seminar discussed the importance of alignment, mindset shifts, and capability development. These elements are crucial for any organisation aiming to meet its strategic objectives.

One of the seminar’s central themes was the power of alignment. Often, organisations assume that their strategic directions are well understood across all levels, but misinterpretations can lead to unmet goals. True alignment requires not only an understanding but also a full commitment to the vision of every member of the organisation.

An executive vice president and global partner at BTS, Dan Parisi, provided a compelling formula: Execution (E) = Alignment (A) x Mindset (M) x Capability (C). This equation underscores that successful strategy execution hinges on aligning the organisation’s mindset and developing the necessary capabilities. It’s not just about setting goals but ensuring everyone is moving in the same direction with a shared understanding and skill set.

Mindset shifts form the foundation of alignment. Historically, there has been an overemphasis on the formulation of strategies, often neglecting the critical aspects of individual development and alignment. This gap can create a disconnect between strategic objectives and actual performance.

Reflecting on historical learning methods, it’s evident that practice and engagement are vital for effective learning and strategy execution. Organisations must prioritise and cultivate a mindset that embraces and understands new strategies to bridge this gap.

Capability development

Capability development is another crucial element of the E=AMC equation. Recognising and developing the right capabilities early is essential for effective strategy execution. Capability gaps identified too late can severely hinder progress.

By integrating capability development at the strategy formulation stage, teams are better equipped to achieve strategic goals. This involves not only enhancing technical skills but also fostering a deep understanding of financial literacy, general management, and business acumen. Cultivating these capabilities promotes an enterprise value mindset, enabling employees to significantly contribute to the organisation’s strategic goals.

The seminar also highlighted practical steps for HR leaders. Discussions with respected executives such as Shailaja Sharma from IHH Healthcare, Klaus Holz from Indorama Ventures, Roselin Lee from Shiseido Asia Pacific, and Prapasiri Kositthanakorn from TMBThanachart (ttb) underscored the need for HR to evolve from administrative roles to strategic business partnerships. This evolution is crucial for driving organisational growth and ensuring alignment.

As organisations navigate dynamic challenges, these insights provide a roadmap for leaders eager to unlock their organisation’s full potential. Emphasising alignment, mindset shifts, and capability development can transform strategies into successful actions.

The seminar E=AMC: Unlocking the Code — How HR Can Turn Strategy into Action was organised by Dr Thidarat Ariyaprasert, commercial director of SEAC. The event highlighted key insights summarised by Dr Thidarat, reflecting a collective effort to improve strategic executions. Contributions from Klaus Holz, Prapasiri Kositthanakorn, Roselin Lee, Shailaja Sharma, Dan Parisi, and Gianfranco Di Maira enriched the discussions and understanding of the topics covered, reported Bangkok Post.

The Chief Capability Officer, Managing Director, and Founder at SEAC, Arinya Talerngsri, — Southeast Asia’s Lifelong Learning Centre, emphasises the importance of transforming education to create better prospects for everyone.