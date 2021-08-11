Connect with us

Thailand

Health Ministry starts distribution of Pfizer

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Holger Matthes/Flickr

Yesterday, the Public Health Ministry started its distribution of 645,000 Pfizer doses that were donated by the U.S. of A’s government to those considered most vulnerable in the 13 dark red zone provinces.

The groups that are deemed vulnerable include the elderly, and people who have 1 or more of 7 underlying diseases, and pregnant women, says Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director of emergencies, health hazards and diseases at the Department of Disease Control at a press conference on Monday.

The 13 dark red zone provinces are:

  1. Bangkok
  2. Chachoengsao
  3. Chon Buri
  4. Nakhon Pathom
  5. Nonthaburi
  6. Narathiwat
  7. Pathum Thani
  8. Pattani
  9. Ayutthaya
  10. Yala
  11. Songkhla
  12. Samut Prakan
  13. Samut Sakhon

Dr Chawetsan says these groups in these provinces will get the first dose soon, and the second dose will come 3 weeks later. The doctor adds that the DDC has distributed at least 100,000 Pfizer doses to medical staff/front-line workers throughout all 77 provinces since August 3.

Last month, the United States donated 1.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand22 seconds ago

Health Ministry starts distribution of Pfizer
Tourism26 mins ago

Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
World1 hour ago

Anti-vaccine disinformation campaign shut down by Facebook

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Pattaya1 hour ago

Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 21,038 new cases and 207 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Prominent Thai medic says infections have yet to peak, restrictions still needed
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Thailand17 hours ago

Thais thank US President Joe Biden for vaccine donation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Fingerroot candy/zinc mix not a Covid cure, says Royal Thai police
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Covid official amnesty, nearly 7% totally vaccinated | August 10
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

1 million unemployed by year’s end, suggests Thai think tank
Thailand19 hours ago

Motorbike “mob” protest in Bangkok, police advise drivers to take alternative routes
Thailand20 hours ago

Covid Care Centres to be set up for asymptomatic Phuket patients
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Popular Malaysian singer/new mother dies from Covid
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending