Thailand
Health Ministry starts distribution of Pfizer
Yesterday, the Public Health Ministry started its distribution of 645,000 Pfizer doses that were donated by the U.S. of A’s government to those considered most vulnerable in the 13 dark red zone provinces.
The groups that are deemed vulnerable include the elderly, and people who have 1 or more of 7 underlying diseases, and pregnant women, says Dr Chawetsan Namwat, director of emergencies, health hazards and diseases at the Department of Disease Control at a press conference on Monday.
The 13 dark red zone provinces are:
- Bangkok
- Chachoengsao
- Chon Buri
- Nakhon Pathom
- Nonthaburi
- Narathiwat
- Pathum Thani
- Pattani
- Ayutthaya
- Yala
- Songkhla
- Samut Prakan
- Samut Sakhon
Dr Chawetsan says these groups in these provinces will get the first dose soon, and the second dose will come 3 weeks later. The doctor adds that the DDC has distributed at least 100,000 Pfizer doses to medical staff/front-line workers throughout all 77 provinces since August 3.
Last month, the United States donated 1.5 million Pfizer doses to Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
