Good Morning Thailand | Bars closed for Sandbox reopening, the Myanmar effect

The latest news and chat about issues about Thailand. Today, more woes for the Phuket Sandbox, the official reopening of general travel to Thailand. Except that nothing has been confirmed with only 20 days to go!. We also answer your questions and address your comment.

