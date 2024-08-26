Gold prices steady in Thailand, gold ornaments at 40,950 baht

Picture courtesy of Johannes Plenio from pexels.com

The Gold Traders Association (GTA) reported that gold prices remained stable today, with no increase or decrease from the previous day’s closing prices. Gold ornaments are selling at 40,950 baht per baht-weight.

In the domestic market, the price of gold bars is set at 40,350 baht per baht-weight for buying and 40,450 baht per baht-weight for selling, based on the first announcement of the day. The buying price for gold ornaments stands at 39,628.24 baht per baht-weight, with the selling price remaining at 40,950 baht per baht-weight. Meanwhile, the global gold price (Gold Spot) is at US$2,515.00 per ounce.



The stability in gold prices reflects the current market conditions and the global economic factors influencing the price of gold. The unchanged prices provide an opportunity for investors and consumers to make informed decisions about their gold investments or purchases without the pressure of fluctuating prices.

The GTA closely monitors the market and provides updated information to ensure transparency and accuracy in gold pricing.

The global gold price, which stands at US$2,515.00 per ounce, also plays a significant role in determining domestic prices. Factors such as geopolitical tensions, economic data, and currency fluctuations can affect global gold prices, which in turn impact the domestic market.

Investors often look to gold as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty, which can drive up the demand and price of gold globally and domestically, reported Khaosod.